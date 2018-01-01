testcompany

“Center of Real Estate Services “Capital Apartments ”LLC has a team of highly qualified specialists whose competence, many years expertise and professionalism enables to solve matters of any complexity level. Our specialists provide services in the real estate business for 8 years, 60 percent of them have passed a certification obtaining a Certificate of a Realtor. We insure our liability to the client under a contract for the provision of real estate services in the amount of 255,000 rubles that guarantees high quality services and the legality of the transaction.