Magazin nedvizhimosti
Magazin Nedvizhimosti (The Real Estate Shop) is a real estate agency in Grodno and the Grodno region. We accompany our clients through the whole process: from the very thought about buying and selling real estate to a legal and successful transaction. We specialize in the sale, purchase, and exchange of apartments, houses, and commercial real estate. We also provide legal support for transactions, help with appraisal and analytics questions, as well as profitable investments, transfers of apartments to non-residential funds, and other services.
It is easy and profitable to work with The Real Estate Shop: our specialists analyze data from the database of the National Cadastral Agency on a monthly basis and therefore possess up-to-date information on finalized real estate transactions and the actual prices on the Grodno real estate market.
With us, cost estimations, consultations, advertising in the media and social networks, professional photo and video filming, and 3D tours are free. The client pays only for the results, when sale and purchase transactions are finalized, and will not even have to delve into the nuances of real estate. Among them are the negotiation of the terms of the transaction, the execution of the deposit agreement, the collection and preparation of the documents needed for the transaction, the accelerated opening of accounts and the transfer of money among them, the study of the history of a particular property, the verification of the owner for arrears in payments, etc.