Belarus, 230026, г. Гродно, Беларусь, пр-т Янки Купалы, 87, (бизнес-центр «Triniti») кабинет 409 (4 этаж).
Real estate agency
Русский
shoprealty.by
Company description

Magazin Nedvizhimosti (The Real Estate Shop) is a real estate agency in Grodno and the Grodno region. We accompany our clients through the whole process: from the very thought about buying and selling real estate to a legal and successful transaction. We specialize in the sale, purchase, and exchange of apartments, houses, and commercial real estate. We also provide legal support for transactions, help with appraisal and analytics questions, as well as profitable investments, transfers of apartments to non-residential funds, and other services.
It is easy and profitable to work with The Real Estate Shop: our specialists analyze data from the database of the National Cadastral Agency on a monthly basis and therefore possess up-to-date information on finalized real estate transactions and the actual prices on the Grodno real estate market.

Services

With us, cost estimations, consultations, advertising in the media and social networks, professional photo and video filming, and 3D tours are free. The client pays only for the results, when sale and purchase transactions are finalized, and will not even have to delve into the nuances of real estate. Among them are the negotiation of the terms of the transaction, the execution of the deposit agreement, the collection and preparation of the documents needed for the transaction, the accelerated opening of accounts and the transfer of money among them, the study of the history of a particular property, the verification of the owner for arrears in payments, etc.

Agencies nearby
Broker24.by
1 property

Why clients choose us Transparent and simple transactions We have developed a way to help you get the most benefit from transactions with over-the-counter non-deliverable financial instruments. Safety, authority, reliability When it comes to choosing a broker, never settle for less. We will provide you with the best conditions and we will ensure your peace of mind.

VSP Nedvizhimost
440 properties

The real estate agency “WSP” is your peace of mind guardian. There are many agencies providing apartment transaction services in Minsk. But we are the only ones who offer you to sell, buy or exchange first, and only after to pay for the service. Each object in the catalogue – an apartment, house or another real estate – has its price, description, map and characteristics. We do not charge any fees for advertising during the working process. We have no fines, no hidden fees. Professional realtors with solid experience check and process each chosen object.

OOO AN RIALITI
547 properties
Brest real estate agency REALITY. We adhere to the “Home Agency” principle, aiming to do our best to satisfy our clients, sellers, and buyers of properties in Brest and the Brest region. We recognize the value of each customer. Our company does not support the principles of real estate agencies that solely care about maximizing profits using NLP, aggressive advertising and other latest sales science advances because for people, real estate is much more than just a product. Our goal is to sincerely help people solve their housing problems. We guarantee an individual approach to each client. Bresta REALITY real estate agency specializes in prompt and qualified real estate services. We are ready to help in any situation, competently organize an agreement of terms and conditions of a transaction, signing and registration of a transaction contract, so that you can profitably and easily purchase or sell real estate: apartments, houses, lands, commercial objects in Brest and the Brest region.
Garant Nedvizhimost

The real estate agency «Garant Real Estate» LLC is one of the largest real estate agencies in Minsk. Every day, our specialists help people find profitable and safe solutions to all problems related to the sale, purchase, and rental of real estate.

Karta goroda
9 properties
