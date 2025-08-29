  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Bajai jaras
  4. Villa

Villa

Baja, Hungary
Price on request
;
Villa
1
Leave a request
ID: 25298
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Hungary
  • State
    Great Plain and North
  • Region
    Bács-Kiskun
  • City
    Bajai jaras
  • Town
    Baja

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Location on the map

Baja, Hungary
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Villa
Baja, Hungary
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
No similar complexes in Hungary were found. Use extended search
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Hungary
How to Move to Hungary for Permanent Residence: Residency Permits, Golden Visa Program, and Path to Citizenship
29.08.2025
How to Move to Hungary for Permanent Residence: Residency Permits, Golden Visa Program, and Path to Citizenship
“The Market Has Barely Budged.” The current situation on the Hungarian Real Estate Market
24.05.2024
“The Market Has Barely Budged.” The current situation on the Hungarian Real Estate Market
“Prices in Stores Change Consistently Once a Month.” Cost of Living in Hungary, Language Learning, Pros and Cons—Personal Experience
14.02.2024
“Prices in Stores Change Consistently Once a Month.” Cost of Living in Hungary, Language Learning, Pros and Cons—Personal Experience
“The construction sector in the country has come to a halt.” How much does real estate in Hungary cost, and is it worth investing in the market right now?
03.11.2023
“The construction sector in the country has come to a halt.” How much does real estate in Hungary cost, and is it worth investing in the market right now?
Is that the bottom point? In Hungary, real estate fell sharply
12.07.2023
Is that the bottom point? In Hungary, real estate fell sharply
Hungary will impose stricter requirements for hiring foreign workers
06.06.2023
Hungary will impose stricter requirements for hiring foreign workers
Everything About Buying Property in Hungary: from Statistics to Transaction Execution
14.08.2024
Everything About Buying Property in Hungary: from Statistics to Transaction Execution
Buying a housing in Hungary is becoming more expensive. How have prices changed in the country in 2022?
29.12.2022
Buying a housing in Hungary is becoming more expensive. How have prices changed in the country in 2022?
Show all publications