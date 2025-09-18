  1. Realting.com
Partner dlya vseh

Belarus, Barawlyany
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
7 years 7 months
Languages
Русский
Website
anpartner.by/
The mission of the company «Partner for all»: The company’s commitment to the highest quality and complete solution of the complex of services in the real estate sector, which leads to the development of the company itself and an increase in the number of partners who are confident in our reliability. «Highlight» of the company: Our company operates in all areas and provides a full range of services in the real estate sector.

Verification of the real estate object Assistance in buying/selling real estate Assistance in selling with simultaneous purchase Assistance to the tenant/lessor Approval of redevelopments, project support Conservation of any complexity Withdrawal to non-housing stock, reshaping Legal services Additional services

Obschestvo s ogranichennoy otvetstvennostyu Centr rielterskih uslug Kvartiry Stolicy
Belarus, Minsk
Residential property 35 Сommercial property 2 Long-term rental 2
“Center of Real Estate Services “Capital Apartments ”LLC has a team of highly qualified specialists whose competence, many years expertise and professionalism enables to solve matters of any complexity level. Our specialists provide services in the real estate business for 8 years, 60 perce…
BlagoDom
Belarus, Minsk
Residential property 6 Lands 1
Real Estate Agency BlagoDom Limited Liability Company has been providing real estate services since January 31, 2007. The Agency ensures confidentiality of all data obtained during the provision of real estate services, undertakes to protect the rights and promote the legitimate interests of…
Дианэст
Belarus, Minsk
Residential property 95 Сommercial property 8 Long-term rental 4 Lands 9
Группа компаний "Дианэст" - один из лидеров рынка недвижимости, более 25 лет привлекающий клиентов надежной репутацией и высокими стандартами качества.Все наши сотрудники — эксперты рынка, которые помогают клиентам решать жилищные вопросы. Мы качественно и оперативно оказываем полный спектр …
OOO AN RIALITI
Belarus, Brest
Residential property 52 Сommercial property 6 Lands 1
Brest real estate agency REALITY. We adhere to the “Home Agency” principle, aiming to do our best to satisfy our clients, sellers, and buyers of properties in Brest and the Brest region. We recognize the value of each customer. Our company does not support the principles of real estate agenc…
Alfa-Rielt
Belarus, Minsk
Residential property 6 Сommercial property 1 Long-term rental 1
We provide services in all segments of the real estate market. Our company employs only experienced professionals. The main principles of our work are responsibility, honesty, and legal perfection. The main area of our activity is real estate in Belarus. Each client of our company can get an…
