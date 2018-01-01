  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. spotus

spotus

Mathaiaki 79B
;
spotus
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2018
Languages
Languages
English, Ελληνικά
Website
Website
www.spotus.gr
Company description

Spotus Property Management & Real estate is a full service company based in Heraklion Crete. By choosing Spotus Property Management & Real estate you will collaborate with a specialized and professional real estate management team in the region of Crete. The complete real estate management service is provided by a professional staff that will give you the freedom you are looking for from a real estate management company. Our clients feel confident that their properties and tenants are receiving the care they need.

Our agents in Greece
Michalis Christakis
Michalis Christakis
Agencies nearby
Balkamou Real Estate
67 properties

From an early age I have been introduced in the art of commerce. Having worked in the Athens market, I learned  this city and its needs. It is a beautiful city, alive, with prospects. I was involved in retail and importing trade. Judging the year of 2007 as a critical one, I turned to the real estate. Trained with the required studies - seminars and based on my experience up to then, I started with professional real estate. Then I expanded to residential, vacation and land plots. I always try to make interesting proposals, to discuss the issues with my clients and to find the best solutions for them.

Zoe Balkamou.

GreekEstate.eu
16 properties

GREEKESTATE.EU

«Creating value for our customers» 

The core of our company is composed of a clear and successful philosophy that defines our values ​​and culture:   ·         A drive to excel, by maintaining high standards and personal values, and ​​by treating our customers with respect and trust. ·         To be a source of steady profit, by providing services and advice on developing and managing properties that will benefit our customers. ·         To be a resilient firm, based on solid foundations that are not affected by the economy and market fluctuations. ·         These principles embody our commitment to quality and integrity that is reflected in the nature of our partnerships and the relationships we build with our customers.  

Alpha Ermis
7 properties

Do you want to buy or rent an apartment in Thessaloniki? Find a house or villa by the sea? Rent out or sell real estate in Greece? The real estate agency "Alpha ERMIS" in Thessaloniki provides a wide range of real estate services in Greece. Our experts will advise you on any issues related to real estate and educate you on the current market trends. We don't only accompany the purchase/sale of real estate but also facilitate obtaining a Greek residence permit, as well as any other necessary documents. Since we are acquainted with all the legal subtleties, we will help you reduce taxation, and also use all our experience and knowledge to solve any problems that may arise.

El Greko
51 property
The El Greko Real Estate Agency is a reliable real estate assistant and consultant in Greece. We are professional experts with profound experience in the real estate market of Greece. We will provide you with interesting and relevant offers and help you choose the most suitable options for apartments, cottages, villas, and townhouses.
YOUR NEXT HOME
304 properties

Your Next Home is created to bring the revolution in the field of Real Estate in Greece. We, the inspirers and creators with experience in the real estate field and at the same time many years of experience and successful presence in the banking, insurance and tourism sector, guarantee you the best result in the search for the ideal property for you. Our principles are teamwork, anthropocentric perception and total quality in your services and service that through the most modern techniques we will cover 100% of your needs and your dreams.

Your Next Home aims to offer the best services in the real estate field with a single guide. The impeccable service of each of our customers nationwide. Our company is the means to get your own home. Immediate Service: Through our state-of-the-art website you have direct access to our large portfolio. All the information you want is accessible through the quick view of all our properties. The most important of all is our response to your every request, daily, serving you and advising you in order to make the best choice of property. To make this happen we use one of the best management programs in the field of Real Estate.

Realting.com
Go