ARGOUS STREET 33, NAFPLION, ARGOLIS, PELOPONNESE - GREECE
;
Write to us
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
English, Ελληνικά
Website
www.argolida-realestate.com
Company description

The real estate agency ARGOLIDA REAL ESTATE is located in the Prefectures of Argolida, Arcadia, Corinth as well as in other areas of the Peloponnese offering high quality services to meet perfectly the modern requirements of the estate market.

We have a large number of properties of all types (houses, apartments, villas, agricultural land, plots, business properties, e.t.c.) We undertake the purchase and lease and management of your property as well as the negotiation and issuing of loans with favorable terms to meet your needs.

Through our highly trained and experienced associates, our office provides comprehensive consulting services in the area of real estate, including brokering, real estate development and real estate valuation. Our agency has a wide network of partners (consultant lawyer, notary, architect, civil engineer and surveyor), providing advice on a flexible, efficient and fast transaction.

Services

Our agency specializes in services related to:

  • Sales and leases residential and commercial properties.
  • Real estate appraisal with scientific and modern methods of collecting and evaluating comparative data.
  • We manage your property with reliable rental income and control your property.
  • Tips of promotion of real estate Support at purchase or lease real estate deal.
  • Legal coverage and protection through lawyers and notaries working with our office technical advice through architects, civil engineers, surveyors, manufacturers, decorators, etc. who work with our agency.
Apartments
See all 68 properties
3 room apartment with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 room apartment with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Property Code: 621679 - Apartment FOR SALE in Asini Paralia Irion for €185.000 . This 130 sq…
Price on request
2 room apartment with Painted, with bright, with Panoramic in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room apartment with Painted, with bright, with Panoramic
Peloponnese Region
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Property Code: 601316 - Apartment FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €103.000. This 67 sq. m. Apartm…
Price on request
1 room apartment with furniture, with fireplace, with Painted in Peloponnese Region, Greece
1 room apartment with furniture, with fireplace, with Painted
Peloponnese Region
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Property Code: 581438 - Apartment FOR SALE in Epidavros Nea Epidavros for €120.000. This 65 …
Price on request
9 room apartment with elevator, with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
9 room apartment with elevator, with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 600 m²
Property Code: 601038 - Building FOR SALE in Nafplio Aria for €599.000 . This 600 sq. m. Bu…
Price on request
Houses
See all 202 properties
Villa 4 room villa with security, with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with security, with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Property Code: 11232 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Kosta for €580.000 . This 295 sq. m. House…
Price on request
2 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with A/C in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with A/C
Peloponnese Region
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Property Code: 11499 - House FOR SALE in Midea Argoliko for €70.000 . This 121 sq. m. furnis…
Price on request
5 room house with furniture, with Painted, with A/C in Peloponnese Region, Greece
5 room house with furniture, with Painted, with A/C
Peloponnese Region
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 175 m²
Property Code: 581430 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Soligeia Korfos for €170.000 . This 175 sq. m…
Price on request
4 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Property Code: 1948 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €260.000. This 167 sq. m. Hou…
Price on request
Commercial properties
See all 47 properties
Commercial 4 rooms with storage room, with Parking spot: Open, with Electrical devices in Nafplion, Greece
Commercial 4 rooms with storage room, with Parking spot: Open, with Electrical devices
Nafplion
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 654 m²
Property Code: 11653 - Industrial Site FOR SALE in Nea Kios Center for €380.000 . This 654 s…
Price on request
Commercial 2 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Property Code: 1801 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €175.000. This 132 sq. m…
Price on request
Commercial 4 rooms with furniture, with fireplace, with Painted in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 4 rooms with furniture, with fireplace, with Painted
Peloponnese Region
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Property Code: 1705 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €390.000. This 185 sq. m. Hou…
Price on request
Commercial with Panoramic, with Buildable, with Energy class: Excluded in Nafplio, Greece
Commercial with Panoramic, with Buildable, with Energy class: Excluded
Nafplio
Area 11 100 m²
Property Code. 58819 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Nea Tirintha Agios Adrianos for €60.000 . Di…
Price on request
Our agents in Greece
KYRIAKOS DESYLLAS
KYRIAKOS DESYLLAS
447 properties
