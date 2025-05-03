About the agency

EPSILON TEAM is a business with special features that distinguish it from other real estate agencies in Greece. This is a group of 9 people who work closely together to complete any project they undertake. It is the only group that has ongoing legal support - both for the company and for any questions or concerns that its customers may have - given the fact that the laws regarding buying and selling are very universal and by default quite complex in Greece.

In addition to the free legal advice that the Epsilon team provides to its clients, it has established ongoing partnerships with experts and academics that may be needed when buying a property. There is an interior designer, civil engineer and architect whose services are fully guaranteed by the company.

All of the above partners provide their services to Epsilon team customers, giving them priority as well as a 20% discount.

When it comes to buying or renting, EPSILON TEAM serves all areas with a favorable location in the north, south and center of Athens. There is also a special department for private and commercial buildings and shops. EPSILON TEAM also sells residential properties by the sea.

To provide our clients with the best service, we cooperate with real estate agencies in major European cities and promote our properties on Greek and international portals, as well as on social networks.

EPSILON TEAM is a member of the Athens Association of Realtors and the Athens Chamber of Commerce.