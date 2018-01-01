  1. Realting.com
LEOSTHENOYS 10, 11631, ATHENS
REAL ESTATE GREEK ISLANDS
Real estate agency
English
realestate-greekislands.com
Company description

The real estate agency REAL ESTATE GREEK ISLANDS is specialized in a property transaction in the Argosaronic Gulf. It provides high-quality services to both prospective clients and with the owners cooperate. With good work and the sure result is your only option for obtaining permanent residence or a holiday or on islands around Athens.

Our agents in Greece
Petros Fragiskos
Petros Fragiskos
10 properties
Agencies nearby
ARGOLIDA REAL ESTATE
447 properties

The real estate agency ARGOLIDA REAL ESTATE is located in the Prefectures of Argolida, Arcadia, Corinth as well as in other areas of the Peloponnese offering high quality services to meet perfectly the modern requirements of the estate market.

We have a large number of properties of all types (houses, apartments, villas, agricultural land, plots, business properties, e.t.c.) We undertake the purchase and lease and management of your property as well as the negotiation and issuing of loans with favorable terms to meet your needs.

Through our highly trained and experienced associates, our office provides comprehensive consulting services in the area of real estate, including brokering, real estate development and real estate valuation. Our agency has a wide network of partners (consultant lawyer, notary, architect, civil engineer and surveyor), providing advice on a flexible, efficient and fast transaction.

El Greko
51 property
The El Greko Real Estate Agency is a reliable real estate assistant and consultant in Greece. We are professional experts with profound experience in the real estate market of Greece. We will provide you with interesting and relevant offers and help you choose the most suitable options for apartments, cottages, villas, and townhouses.
Euroland Property Group
600 properties

Euroland Crete provides complete real estate and property services in Chania, Crete in Greece. We are a British and Greek-owned company and undertake construction and the sale of high-quality homes and villas in Chania, Crete. We also provide villa rental services and complete property maintenance in order that our customers can be safe in the knowledge that we can take care of their every property need, from the beginning and onwards.

We sell land and property in Crete and also have a dedicated construction department providing high-quality services to our customers. We are at the forefront of home design and building in Crete and our extensive portfolio of work includes the development of apartments, luxury villas and hotels.

We focus on providing our customers excellent and professional service and have a wide range of experience in real estate and property in Chania, Crete.

Real Estate Center
476 properties

We look forward to the opportunity to making your time well spent by serving your real estate needs and providing the highest level of service that you have ever experienced and the best results possible.

When I created Real Estate Center, it was my goal to create an environment of professionalism, and accountability. A company that would be able to meet the most stringent demands of each and every client with their real estate needs. A company built upon a foundation of integrity, energy, and drive –with the goal to achieve 100% client satisfaction.

I am happy and proud to say that over the past 27 years, we at Real Estate Center -Susan Jameson have not only been able to meet these expectations, we’ve been able to surpass them. As the real estate industry has continued to grow and evolve, we have grown along with it, by establishing a wider global network of services, and connections to better serve our clients.

Let me say that nothing could be achieved without our amazing colleagues, agents and staff of Real Estate Center -Susan Jameson. We all work as a team, cooperating, working hard and help each other, but most of all loving and enjoying our work that makes us feel that we are one family.

We all are committed to exceeding your expectations by making you feel completely comfortable every step of the way.

Let me wish you every success and prosperity that life can offer and once again thank you for putting your trust in Real Estate Center - Susan Jameson.

YOUR NEXT HOME
304 properties

Your Next Home is created to bring the revolution in the field of Real Estate in Greece. We, the inspirers and creators with experience in the real estate field and at the same time many years of experience and successful presence in the banking, insurance and tourism sector, guarantee you the best result in the search for the ideal property for you. Our principles are teamwork, anthropocentric perception and total quality in your services and service that through the most modern techniques we will cover 100% of your needs and your dreams.

Your Next Home aims to offer the best services in the real estate field with a single guide. The impeccable service of each of our customers nationwide. Our company is the means to get your own home. Immediate Service: Through our state-of-the-art website you have direct access to our large portfolio. All the information you want is accessible through the quick view of all our properties. The most important of all is our response to your every request, daily, serving you and advising you in order to make the best choice of property. To make this happen we use one of the best management programs in the field of Real Estate.

