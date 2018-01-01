  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Sardinia Terra

Sardinia Terra

Italy, Via Antonietti Colomba, 44, 09134 Cagliari (CA), Sardegna, Italy (Италия)
;
Sardinia Terra
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Website
Website
www.sardiniaterra.com
Company description

SardiniaTerra is an official real estate agent that works throughout Italy. Our priority area is the resort island of Sardinia.
We live and work in Sardinia, and know the real estate market and the island very well. We are the first agency to serve Russian clients in Sardinia. Our team is made up of professionals who are always up to date with the latest developments in real estate in Sardinia. During our work, we have gained an impeccable reputation among our clients, and we value and are proud of our work with them. We guarantee each client an individual approach, top-notch security, high-quality service, and confidentiality of their information.

Services

Purchase and sale
Rent of touristic real estate (apartments, villas)
Exclusive investment projects in the most beautiful locations in Sardinia
After-sales services
Assistance with obtaining visas, residence permits

Our agents in Italy
Edvard Martirosyan
Edvard Martirosyan
4 properties
Agencies nearby
Arcasa Group
239 properties

Arcasa Group is an Italian Russian-speaking real estate agency working with real estate in Italy: villas, houses, apartments, flats, land. The company provides legal support for transactions involving the most reputable law firms and notaries in Italy.

Umbria Real Estate
4 properties

Umbria Real Estate is an Estate Agent specialized in property sales as well as holiday rentals at the higher end of the market. Operating mainly in Umbria and Tuscany, we personally select all properties and take care of our clients throughout the purchasing or rental processes.

We offer a large portfolio to satisfy the different needs of our clients: classic farmhouses in fabulous hill-top positions, luxury villas, apartments in medieval castles or villages and historical ruins. We are also branching out into other regions of Italy such as Tuscany. Umbria Real Estate follows the client during each step of the buying process with efficient and highly professional service dealing with the extensive bureaucratic processes involved in the purchase. We nurture a tried-and-tested as well as a wide network of collaborating professionals – surveyors, architects and various building/restoration staff.

The other branch of our business is high-end holiday villa rentals. We have personally selected a large range of quality holiday villas in the countryside, specially chosen for their comfort, interiors and natural setting. Every villa has its own swimming pool and it’s situated within easy reach of local shops, restaurants and places of historical and cultural interest. The majority of the villas are located in Umbria, a spectacular region that we know extremely well. As you browse through our properties, you will find that real and typically homes await you, the best way to live the local life in complete freedom and privacy.

kupimCasa coms
180 properties

Translated from Italian, CASA NOSTRA means OUR HOME. As residents of Italy, we are well versed in the local market conditions, and we have accurate and up-to-date information on Italian laws and regulations. Being in direct contact with the owners, we have complete information about each property for sale and its location. By contacting us you will: - receive first-hand information about real estate, and the real value of each object; - secure the fast and professional execution of all necessary documents; - ensure the absolute confidentiality of your transaction; - avoid double commission fees. We will accompany you in all stages of the search and purchase of your home or business. We will help you open an account at an Italian bank and, if possible, obtain a mortgage loan. We will settle all of your after-sales concerns: formalities with the municipality, concluding contracts with utility providers, buying furniture, ensuring the safety of your property and maintaining order during your absence, etc. In short, we will try to do everything so that Italy really becomes YOUR HOME!

Romagnacase
7 properties

Romagna Case is a large team of professionists with an extensive knowledge of the territory. Professionists of transparency and mediation management, Romagna Case agents stand out not only for the dedication of their commitment, but also for reliability and attention to the specific needs of the customer.

GH ESTATE
499 properties
GH ESTATE has been conceived and designed right to answer at the best all requests of our customers, who have been asking for properties all over Italy, to be scouted and bought always along with the expertise and service which are signature marks and benefits of Garda Haus Group. GH ESTATE is a privileged tool, easy to use, where to find all properties offered by Garda Haus Group and by our partners on Garda lake territory and all over Italy. We strongly wish to grant our customers, anytime, the expertise and assistance of our Group to lead them to a safe purchase: every GH ESTATE franchisee is a speaking partner in the local territory who fully shares all values of our Group and who remains at customers' complete disposal for any need. No matter if you fancy the sweet hills of the countryside around Florence, the elegant banks of Como lake or the charming profile of Sirmione medieval castle as a true landmark of enchanting Garda lake: just choose the location, we will care for any other need of yours.
Realting.com
Go