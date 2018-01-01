  1. Realting.com
Italy, C.so della Repubblica 122, Forlì (FC), 47121, Italy
Real estate agency
English, Italiano
www.romagnacase.it
Romagna Case is a large team of professionists with an extensive knowledge of the territory. Professionists of transparency and mediation management, Romagna Case agents stand out not only for the dedication of their commitment, but also for reliability and attention to the specific needs of the customer.

With the decades of experience of the founding members and the managers within each agency, aided by the meticulous knowledge of the territory, thanks to an extensive network of collaborators, for the sale or purchase of a property, the rent or the exchange of a commercial property, Romagna Case aims to provide a tailor-made service, in an ongoing and direct relationship with each individual customer.

7 properties
