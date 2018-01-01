kupimCasa coms
Translated from Italian, CASA NOSTRA means OUR HOME. As residents of Italy, we are well versed in the local market conditions, and we have accurate and up-to-date information on Italian laws and regulations. Being in direct contact with the owners, we have complete information about each property for sale and its location. By contacting us you will:
- receive first-hand information about real estate, and the real value of each object;
- secure the fast and professional execution of all necessary documents;
- ensure the absolute confidentiality of your transaction;
- avoid double commission fees.
We will accompany you in all stages of the search and purchase of your home or business. We will help you open an account at an Italian bank and, if possible, obtain a mortgage loan. We will settle all of your after-sales concerns: formalities with the municipality, concluding contracts with utility providers, buying furniture, ensuring the safety of your property and maintaining order during your absence, etc.
In short, we will try to do everything so that Italy really becomes YOUR HOME!
.