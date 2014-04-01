Casa Mia Immobiliare

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Casa Mia Marche Real Estate Agency is specialized in country houses to renovate or already renovated, farmhouses, modern and old villas, houses in old town centres, flats, residential zoning, agricultural and industrial sheds, commercial activities all over national area. Casa Mia Marche also team up with well-qualified professionals and a confidence lawyer for anny for any need, and finally collaborate with best lending institution for alse forty-year loans and up to 100% of building value.
Romagna Case is a large team of professionists with an extensive knowledge of the territory. Professionists of transparency and mediation management, Romagna Case agents stand out not only for the dedication of their commitment, but also for reliability and attention to the specific needs of…
SardiniaTerra is an official real estate agent that works throughout Italy. Our priority area is the resort island of Sardinia.
We live and work in Sardinia, and know the real estate market and the island very well. We are the first agency to serve Russian clients in Sardinia. Our team is m…
Umbria Real Estate is an Estate Agent specialized in property sales as well as holiday rentals at the higher end of the market. Operating mainly in Umbria and Tuscany, we personally select all properties and take care of our clients throughout the purchasing or rental processes.
We offer …
Agenzia Immobiliare My House - Sicily - Cianciana
My House Estate Agents was created and operates mainly in the town of Cianciana (Ag) but, thanks to the close contacts it has with other operators in this field, it is able to satisfy your requests on a nationwide area.
My House can cou…
Translated from Italian, CASA NOSTRA means OUR HOME. As residents of Italy, we are well versed in the local market conditions, and we have accurate and up-to-date information on Italian laws and regulations. Being in direct contact with the owners, we have complete information about each pro…