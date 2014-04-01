  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Casa Mia Immobiliare

Casa Mia Immobiliare

Italy, Marche
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
1987
On the platform
On the platform
5 years 5 months
Languages
Languages
English, Italiano
Website
Website
www.casamiamarche.it
About the agency
Casa Mia Marche Real Estate Agency is specialized in country houses to renovate or already renovated, farmhouses, modern and old villas, houses in old town centres, flats, residential zoning, agricultural and industrial sheds, commercial activities all over national area. Casa Mia Marche also team up with well-qualified professionals and a confidence lawyer for anny for any need, and finally collaborate with best lending institution for alse forty-year loans and up to 100% of building value.
Our agents in Italy
Sandro Marziali
Sandro Marziali
731 property
Agencies nearby
Romagnacase
Italy, Unione di Comuni della Romagna Forlivese
Romagna Case is a large team of professionists with an extensive knowledge of the territory. Professionists of transparency and mediation management, Romagna Case agents stand out not only for the dedication of their commitment, but also for reliability and attention to the specific needs of…
Leave a request
Sardinia Terra
Italy, Cagliari
Residential property 4
SardiniaTerra is an official real estate agent that works throughout Italy. Our priority area is the resort island of Sardinia. We live and work in Sardinia, and know the real estate market and the island very well. We are the first agency to serve Russian clients in Sardinia. Our team is m…
Leave a request
Umbria Real Estate
Italy, Marsciano
Residential property 4
Umbria Real Estate is an Estate Agent specialized in property sales as well as holiday rentals at the higher end of the market. Operating mainly in Umbria and Tuscany, we personally select all properties and take care of our clients throughout the purchasing or rental processes. We offer …
Leave a request
Agenzia Immobliare My House
Italy, Sicily
Residential property 157 Сommercial property 3 Lands 41
Agenzia Immobiliare My House - Sicily - Cianciana My House Estate Agents was created and operates mainly in the town of Cianciana (Ag) but, thanks to the close contacts it has with other operators in this field, it is able to satisfy your requests on a nationwide area. My House can cou…
Leave a request
kupimCasa coms
Italy, Provincia di Trento
Residential property 2
Translated from Italian, CASA NOSTRA means OUR HOME. As residents of Italy, we are well versed in the local market conditions, and we have accurate and up-to-date information on Italian laws and regulations. Being in direct contact with the owners, we have complete information about each pro…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go