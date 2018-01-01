  1. Realting.com
Italy, Via Antonio Meucci, 77b, 25080 Padenghe sul Garda (BS), Italy (Италия)
Real estate agency
English, Русский, Italiano
www.ghestateagency.com/ruuhegg
Company description
GH ESTATE has been conceived and designed right to answer at the best all requests of our customers, who have been asking for properties all over Italy, to be scouted and bought always along with the expertise and service which are signature marks and benefits of Garda Haus Group. GH ESTATE is a privileged tool, easy to use, where to find all properties offered by Garda Haus Group and by our partners on Garda lake territory and all over Italy. We strongly wish to grant our customers, anytime, the expertise and assistance of our Group to lead them to a safe purchase: every GH ESTATE franchisee is a speaking partner in the local territory who fully shares all values of our Group and who remains at customers' complete disposal for any need. No matter if you fancy the sweet hills of the countryside around Florence, the elegant banks of Como lake or the charming profile of Sirmione medieval castle as a true landmark of enchanting Garda lake: just choose the location, we will care for any other need of yours.
Our agents in Italy
Marina Petrova
Marina Petrova
501 properties
Agencies nearby
Umbria Real Estate
4 properties

Umbria Real Estate is an Estate Agent specialized in property sales as well as holiday rentals at the higher end of the market. Operating mainly in Umbria and Tuscany, we personally select all properties and take care of our clients throughout the purchasing or rental processes.

We offer a large portfolio to satisfy the different needs of our clients: classic farmhouses in fabulous hill-top positions, luxury villas, apartments in medieval castles or villages and historical ruins. We are also branching out into other regions of Italy such as Tuscany. Umbria Real Estate follows the client during each step of the buying process with efficient and highly professional service dealing with the extensive bureaucratic processes involved in the purchase. We nurture a tried-and-tested as well as a wide network of collaborating professionals – surveyors, architects and various building/restoration staff.

The other branch of our business is high-end holiday villa rentals. We have personally selected a large range of quality holiday villas in the countryside, specially chosen for their comfort, interiors and natural setting. Every villa has its own swimming pool and it’s situated within easy reach of local shops, restaurants and places of historical and cultural interest. The majority of the villas are located in Umbria, a spectacular region that we know extremely well. As you browse through our properties, you will find that real and typically homes await you, the best way to live the local life in complete freedom and privacy.

kupimCasa coms
180 properties

Translated from Italian, CASA NOSTRA means OUR HOME. As residents of Italy, we are well versed in the local market conditions, and we have accurate and up-to-date information on Italian laws and regulations. Being in direct contact with the owners, we have complete information about each property for sale and its location. By contacting us you will: - receive first-hand information about real estate, and the real value of each object; - secure the fast and professional execution of all necessary documents; - ensure the absolute confidentiality of your transaction; - avoid double commission fees. We will accompany you in all stages of the search and purchase of your home or business. We will help you open an account at an Italian bank and, if possible, obtain a mortgage loan. We will settle all of your after-sales concerns: formalities with the municipality, concluding contracts with utility providers, buying furniture, ensuring the safety of your property and maintaining order during your absence, etc. In short, we will try to do everything so that Italy really becomes YOUR HOME!

Agenzia Immobliare My House
201 property

Agenzia Immobiliare My House - Sicily - Cianciana

My House Estate Agents was created and operates mainly in the town of Cianciana (Ag) but, thanks to the close contacts it has with other operators in this field, it is able to satisfy your requests on a nationwide area.

My House can count on a managerial agency equiped with a strategic vision, extremely dinamic and at the same time focused and attentive to the continual transformations of the property business, which has made them one major players in the field of property sales and devoplment in the area

Arcasa Group
239 properties

Arcasa Group is an Italian Russian-speaking real estate agency working with real estate in Italy: villas, houses, apartments, flats, land. The company provides legal support for transactions involving the most reputable law firms and notaries in Italy.

Casa Mia Immobiliare
835 properties
Casa Mia Marche Real Estate Agency is specialized in country houses to renovate or already renovated, farmhouses, modern and old villas, houses in old town centres, flats, residential zoning, agricultural and industrial sheds, commercial activities all over national area. Casa Mia Marche also team up with well-qualified professionals and a confidence lawyer for anny for any need, and finally collaborate with best lending institution for alse forty-year loans and up to 100% of building value.
