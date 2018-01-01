GH ESTATE
Italy, Via Antonio Meucci, 77b, 25080 Padenghe sul Garda (BS), Italy (Италия)
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Website
Company descriptionGH ESTATE has been conceived and designed right to answer at the best all requests of our customers, who have been asking for properties all over Italy, to be scouted and bought always along with the expertise and service which are signature marks and benefits of Garda Haus Group. GH ESTATE is a privileged tool, easy to use, where to find all properties offered by Garda Haus Group and by our partners on Garda lake territory and all over Italy. We strongly wish to grant our customers, anytime, the expertise and assistance of our Group to lead them to a safe purchase: every GH ESTATE franchisee is a speaking partner in the local territory who fully shares all values of our Group and who remains at customers' complete disposal for any need. No matter if you fancy the sweet hills of the countryside around Florence, the elegant banks of Como lake or the charming profile of Sirmione medieval castle as a true landmark of enchanting Garda lake: just choose the location, we will care for any other need of yours.
Apartments
Houses
Commercial properties
Lands
