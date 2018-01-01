  1. Realting.com
OOO AN RIALITI

Belarus, ул. Советская 80-24, 224030 Брест
OOO AN RIALITI
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
English, Русский
Website
www.anreal.by
Company description
Brest real estate agency REALITY. We adhere to the “Home Agency” principle, aiming to do our best to satisfy our clients, sellers, and buyers of properties in Brest and the Brest region. We recognize the value of each customer. Our company does not support the principles of real estate agencies that solely care about maximizing profits using NLP, aggressive advertising and other latest sales science advances because for people, real estate is much more than just a product. Our goal is to sincerely help people solve their housing problems. We guarantee an individual approach to each client. Bresta REALITY real estate agency specializes in prompt and qualified real estate services. We are ready to help in any situation, competently organize an agreement of terms and conditions of a transaction, signing and registration of a transaction contract, so that you can profitably and easily purchase or sell real estate: apartments, houses, lands, commercial objects in Brest and the Brest region.
We specialize in providing comprehensive real estate services. Among them are all kinds of transactions (buying, selling, exchange, conservation, registration) with real estate objects (apartments, houses, cottages, lands, offices, retail facilities, warehouses, other objects) in Brest and the suburbs, the Brest district and the region. All the agency services are post-paid, i.e. after they have been rendered.
Agencies nearby
Staryy Stil
142 properties

Old Style real estate agency was founded in 1999. Many years of successful experience in the real estate market, consistently high quality and reliability of our services. Employee's professionalism and ability to solve the most difficult issues of our clients. We constantly introduce new technologies in our work that allow us to speed up data processing and improve the quality and efficiency of realtors' and agents' work. We value our company's impeccable reputation and credibility, and therefore, we pay close attention to compliance with the standards of high quality of services and transaction security. Our team of experienced professionals who know everything in their field and enjoy their work is the main capital and pride of the company. We are a competent, success-driven agency.

CN Prestizh
512 properties

The PRESTIGE group of companies is progressive, modern and unique. We hold a leading position in the real estate market. We provide a full range of real estate services. Our representative offices are located in the Republic of Belarus, as well as in the Russian Federation and Ukraine. We are for development, therefore, we are never at a stop and implement all available innovations in our business processes. We run a wide range of activities developing IT company that is engaged in high-tech developments. Also, the PRESTIGE group of companies has a team of highly qualified lawyers with a stupendous expertise in the real estate market. The PRESTIGE group of companies also includes a recruitment agency that provides first-class employees and professionals in their field, both in the country and around the world. Our partners are the largest banks of the Republic of Belarus and abroad. The PRESTIGE group of companies actively cooperates with recognized construction companies. We cooperate with the most popular Internet portals. The team employs creative photographers who take unique photo shoots and make 3D shooting of real estate. The team of the PRESTIGE group of companies is experienced, goal-oriented professionals who are focused on results and ready for productive activity.

VSP Nedvizhimost
425 properties

The real estate agency “WSP” is your peace of mind guardian. There are many agencies providing apartment transaction services in Minsk. But we are the only ones who offer you to sell, buy or exchange first, and only after to pay for the service. Each object in the catalogue – an apartment, house or another real estate – has its price, description, map and characteristics. We do not charge any fees for advertising during the working process. We have no fines, no hidden fees. Professional realtors with solid experience check and process each chosen object.

Dianest
398 properties

Dianest Group is one of the leaders in the real estate market. More than 19 years, we attract customers with an impeccable reputation and high-quality standards. All our employees are experts in the market who help clients to solve housing issues. We efficiently and quickly provide a full range of real estate services with an individual approach to each client. We adhere to professional integrity, strive to find common ground with clients, constantly improve our skills, which improves the quality of our services and creates an estimable reputation of the agency.

Partner dlya vseh
729 properties

The mission of the company «Partner for all»: The company’s commitment to the highest quality and complete solution of the complex of services in the real estate sector, which leads to the development of the company itself and an increase in the number of partners who are confident in our reliability. «Highlight» of the company: Our company operates in all areas and provides a full range of services in the real estate sector.

