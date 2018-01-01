OOO AN RIALITI
Belarus, ул. Советская 80-24, 224030 Брест
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Company descriptionBrest real estate agency REALITY. We adhere to the “Home Agency” principle, aiming to do our best to satisfy our clients, sellers, and buyers of properties in Brest and the Brest region. We recognize the value of each customer. Our company does not support the principles of real estate agencies that solely care about maximizing profits using NLP, aggressive advertising and other latest sales science advances because for people, real estate is much more than just a product. Our goal is to sincerely help people solve their housing problems. We guarantee an individual approach to each client. Bresta REALITY real estate agency specializes in prompt and qualified real estate services. We are ready to help in any situation, competently organize an agreement of terms and conditions of a transaction, signing and registration of a transaction contract, so that you can profitably and easily purchase or sell real estate: apartments, houses, lands, commercial objects in Brest and the Brest region.
ServicesWe specialize in providing comprehensive real estate services. Among them are all kinds of transactions (buying, selling, exchange, conservation, registration) with real estate objects (apartments, houses, cottages, lands, offices, retail facilities, warehouses, other objects) in Brest and the suburbs, the Brest district and the region. All the agency services are post-paid, i.e. after they have been rendered.
Apartments
Houses
Commercial properties
Lands
Our agents in Belarus
Agencies nearby