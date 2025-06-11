  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Staryy Stil

Staryy Stil

Belarus, Minsk
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
5 years
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
www.stst.by
We are on social networks
About the agency

Old Style real estate agency was founded in 1999. Many years of successful experience in the real estate market, consistently high quality and reliability of our services. Employee's professionalism and ability to solve the most difficult issues of our clients. We constantly introduce new technologies in our work that allow us to speed up data processing and improve the quality and efficiency of realtors' and agents' work. We value our company's impeccable reputation and credibility, and therefore, we pay close attention to compliance with the standards of high quality of services and transaction security. Our team of experienced professionals who know everything in their field and enjoy their work is the main capital and pride of the company. We are a competent, success-driven agency.

Services

Old Style REA's employees are ready to provide clients with a full range of professional services that meet the highest standards from receiving applications to making transactions: Purchase and sale of apartments in new buildings; Purchase and sale of apartments on the secondary market; Purchase and sale of a country estate; Purchase and sale of commercial real estate; Real estate appraisal; Purchase and sale of luxury real estate; Consulting services for developers and investors; Comprehensive real estate services for developers under the "General realtor", banks' programs.

Our agents in Belarus
Elizaveta Gubina
Elizaveta Gubina
20 properties
Nadezhda
Nadezhda
Natala Komar
Natala Komar
8 properties
Agencies nearby
Ekspert
Belarus, Minsk
Company's year of foundation 2014
Residential property 286 Сommercial property 70 Long-term rental 72 Lands 15
Expert is a professional real estate agency that provides real estate services in sale transactions, purchasing and exchanging of housing in Minsk and the nearest suburbs. If you want to sell, buy or exchange your apartment, cottage or house — call us! The staff of the Expert Real Estate …
Leave a request
Agentstvo Mir Nedvizhimosti
Belarus, Vitsebsk
Residential property 17 Сommercial property 1 Lands 2
Leave a request
Era - Nedvizhimosti plyus
Belarus, Liesnia
New buildings 20
We work 24/7 to help our clients – buyers and sellers of real estate – safely, quickly and profitably solve the housing problem.Sale / purchase / lease; new buildings / secondary buildings; residential / commercial real estate; rooms / apartments / residential buildings / land plots - all th…
Leave a request
Marielt
Belarus, Minsk
Company's year of foundation 2022
Residential property 273 Сommercial property 84 Long-term rental 137 Lands 17
Marielt is a consantly developing real estate agency on the Minsk and Minsk region market. We provide a full range of real estate services, which allows us to successfully solve almost all types of problems associated with the real estate market. AN Marielt has been rapidly developing and…
Leave a request
Broker24.by
Belarus, Minsk
Company's year of foundation 2019
Сommercial property 1
Why clients choose us Transparent and simple transactions We have developed a way to help you get the most benefit from transactions with over-the-counter non-deliverable financial instruments. Safety, authority, reliability When it comes to choosing a broker, never settle for less.…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go