Cesta v Lipovce 3B, Log pri Brezovici
Real estate agency
2014
English, Русский
Company description

NovusPro Real Estate Agency has been operating in the Slovenian real estate market for 8 years.  
For our employees, the Client is always in the first place.  We work honestly, with all responsibility and desire to help solve your housing or investment issue at the most convenient time. We appreciate your time and transaction security. Contact our agency and we will help:
-buy / sell real estate;
-remove / rent housing;
- pick up responsible tenants;
-prepare, check and correctly draw up the documents necessary for the transaction;
- competently evaluate the object of investment in terms of its proper use and projected profitability 
-Find the house of your dreams.
We provide our customers with only high-quality photos and video materials, and also easily translate the process of real estate transactions online if it is convenient for our client.

Our agents in Slovenia
novusproslo@gmail.com
4 properties
