The «Investments in Slovenia» project arose on the basis of an ever-growing demand for quality and professional services under the law on real estate services in Slovenia for the citizens of CIS and other countries.

We offer selected and tested real estate options from our partners — real estate agencies network.We provide a full range of services in the field of real estate investment and «live business»: from selection and verification of an object to accompanying a purchase and sale transaction and further object management.

A wide selection of development projects, highly professional partners in the field of engineering, design, designers and construction companies. Our experts speak Slovenian, Russian, English, Croatian and Serbian.