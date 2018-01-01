  1. Realting.com
Velesdar d.o.o.

Slovenia, Ljubljana
Write to us
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Website
velesdar.eu
Company description

Who are we and why should we turn to us? We are a licensed real estate agency and an international premium developer. More than 25 years of experience in real estate, finance and personnel management and constant maintenance of expertise without a doubt allows us to provide a high level of service and the best quality of services for our customers.

With us you will not only find the real estate of your dream, but also prepare a spare airfield and increase your capital. We sell real estate with meaning!

Services

All types of real estate transactions.

Management of residential real estate.
Management of real estate projects of any complexity according to Fee-Development market standards
Slovenia and other EU countries since 2013. We can offer both a ready-made project and develop it's especially client needs.
Sale of ready-made and opening of new companies d.o.o. in Slovenia and Montenegro.
Opening accounts for investors, assistance in obtaining a business loans.
Immigration services, translations and legal support of transactions.
We are representatives of the leading Slovenian company in the CIS countries for the sale of gold, provide advice on ensuring financial security and forming optimal investor portfolio.

Dmitrij Chehivsky
10 properties
SLOINVEST
Residential property 62 Сommercial property 42 Lands 2

The «Investments in Slovenia» project arose on the basis of an ever-growing demand for quality and professional services under the law on real estate services in Slovenia for the citizens of CIS and other countries.

We offer selected and tested real estate options from our partners — real estate agencies network.We provide a full range of services in the field of real estate investment and «live business»: from selection and verification of an object to accompanying a purchase and sale transaction and further object management.

A wide selection of development projects, highly professional partners in the field of engineering, design, designers and construction companies. Our experts speak Slovenian, Russian, English, Croatian and Serbian.

