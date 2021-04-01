  1. Realting.com
UAE, Business Bay, Capital Golden Tower 11th floor, P.O. Box 213983, Dubai, UAE (ОАЭ)
Mira
Real estate agency
English, Русский
miraestate.ae
Company description

Mira Real Estate is a lavish real estate network that employs the finest real estate agents. Our team specializes in high-end properties on the most exclusive real estate market of Dubai. Mira Real Estate is accredited by the top developers of Dubai, offering the choice of more than 400 projects.
Our company is a professional real estate broker, we give consultations to investors, provide services for buyers and sellers of elite real estate in Dubai. With our unequalled experience and knowledge of the market, Mira Real Estate remains the leading brokerage company in Dubai. We serve as the intermediaries for many of the largest residential property purchase and sale transactions in the city, including numerous record-breaking deals. We offer an extraordinary selection of prestigious properties for sale.

Services

Mira Real Estate provides excellent real estate investment opportunities and unsurpassed family homes which will benefit your lifestyle.
Mira Real Estate provides unparalleled real estate services in the territory of UAE. Our competent team of real estate professionals will help you with any real estate issues. On our website, you will find advanced selection of properties which are available on the market of Dubai.

