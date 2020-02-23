  1. Realting.com
AWAY REALTY

Russia, Narvskaya str, 1A bldg 2, room XIV, Moscow, 125130
AWAY REALTY
Write to us
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2007
Languages
Русский
Website
www.homes.ru
Company description

AWAY REALTY is your trusted partner in a world of foreign real estate and investments. Homes.RU is an elite real estate boutique abroad, offers you investment objects in 7 popular European countries – Austria, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, France, Switzerland.

There are more than 10 000 relevant offers in the AWAY REALTY database, all from the owners. During 2017-2019 years we have added a few dozens of exclusive business projects to our collection and we are sure they will perfectly complement your investment portfolio.

The types of property, we offer:

  • Luxury flats and apartments. Both options are ideal for living and great for renting and benefiting from it.
  • Gorgeous houses and villas by the sea, objectifying the idea of a perfect life.
  • Historical townhouses and mansions, that are fulfilled with the spirit of the time.
  • Chic chalets and castles for the lovers of nature, privacy and ski resorts.
  • Modern penthouses in the prestigious skyscrapers with a sophisticated view.
  • Perspective commercial property (hotels, guest houses, shopping centers, etc.), which will be profitable and will give you financial stability in a foreign country.
  • The best landholding for building both residential and commercial real estate.
Services

Additional AWAY REALTY services:

  • Business projects for investors in Europe.
  • Assistance during all stages of a transaction.
  • After-sale real estate management.
  • Selection of the educational facility for your children in Europe.
  • Multi-family asset management office.
  • A search of the contractors for the construction or renovation of your property abroad.
Our agents in Russia
Olga Malysheva
Olga Malysheva
1 336 properties
Konsuelo Kalderon
Konsuelo Kalderon
