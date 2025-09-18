LoveinLealEstate Agency

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
AWAY REALTY is your trusted partner in a world of foreign real estate and investments. Homes.RU is an elite real estate boutique abroad, offers you investment objects in 7 popular European countries – Austria, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, France, Switzerland.
There are more than 10 00…
The company operates mainly in the real estate market of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region but also has resources and partners in other regions of Russia and some foreign countries. All employees of the agency have been working in the field for more than 5 years, and each specialist kn…
The «Real» real estate agency has earned a reputation of reliability since it began operating in the market in1999. The agency provides a full range of services in the field of real estate in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region. Their highly qualified professionals with ample experience …
The AVENTIN group of companies occupies is a true leader within its sector in St. Petersburg, Moscow and Sochi, the locations of its offices. The "AVENTIN" group of companies offers the best real estate in all three cities for both living and investing.
We successfully conduct transaction…