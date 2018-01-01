  1. Realting.com
Hit Properties

Bulgaria, Зорница 47 блок, вх.5
Hit Properties
Real estate agency
English, Русский, Français, Български
Bulgaria is a country with a low level of income and a heterogeneous infrastructure, which does not prevent it from remaining on the list of the most attractive countries for investment in real estate.

It is in demand not only among Belarusians, Russians and Ukrainians; recently, residents of Germany and Israel have shown increased interest.

The active sale of apartments in Bulgaria is facilitated by: warm, favorable climate; affordable prices; high rental yield; a wide range of options for secondary housing and new buildings.

