DRIYM VIZhN NEDVIZhIMI IMOTI

DREAM VISION BULGARIA Ltd. was founded in 2011. The company offers real estate services mainly in the area of Sofia. Our agency relies on a narrow range of motivated and well-trained brokers with many years of experience. Our reputation of respected professionals among customers and colleagues was built through our uncompromising quality standards, hard and honest work. Our company strives to improve the image of real estate agents every day
Mediation in the sale/lease of real estate
Sell/rent in the shortest possible time, chosen by you, at the most affordable price
Preparation of an accurate market assessment
Preparation of a specific sale/lease plan in the shortest possible time
Coordination of the notarial recognition of the transaction and the availability of the transaction by your broker
Assistance in the transfer of property ownership
Preparation of documentation for notarization of the transaction
Initial verification of the provided documentation, consultation and assistance in case of obtaining the missing documents
We offer your property to all suitable real estate agencies
Approval and viewing of your property
Negotiations, agreement on the terms of the transaction