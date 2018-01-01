Avrora Plus
Bulgaria, ул.Тутракан , 3 эт. 3, 8000 Бургас, Болгария
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2002
Languages
Русский, Български
Website
Company descriptionAURORA PLUS agency is a member of the NREA (Bulgarian Association of real estate agencies) which has been working on the Bulgarian real estate market for more than 15 years. Sale and rent of urban and resort housing, houses, land plots for development, and business real estate. Associate member: CEREAN, NAR, FIABCI. In April 2017, AURORA PLUS Agency was awarded as the best real estate company in Bulgaria operating on the Russian-speaking market, in the rating Of the Russian international real estate portal Homesoverseas.
Services- preliminary consultations; - travel arrangements (visas, tickets, hotel/private sector reservations); - Russian-speaking brokers throughout the entire procedure of choosing and buying real estate; - full legal support; - consultations of related specialists if necessary (lawyer, accountant, auditor, designer, architect, etc.); - assistance in getting mortgage loans; - registration for the issue of residence permit and permanent residence; - launching of business and provision of business support service; - any necessary qualified assistance in everything you will encounter after purchasing a property (repair, furniture, interior, and landscape design, telephone service, adaptation, etc.); - The company Aurora plus offers its clients services for current and major repairs, apartment's interior finishing, as well as complete equipment of premises and furnishing at their choice; - Rent a car.
Apartments
Houses
Commercial properties
Lands
