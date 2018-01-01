  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Avrora Plus

Avrora Plus

Bulgaria, ул.Тутракан , 3 эт. 3, 8000 Бургас, Болгария
Share using:
QR
Avrora Plus
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2002
Languages
Languages
Русский, Български
Website
Website
www.avrora-plus.com
Company description
AURORA PLUS agency is a member of the NREA (Bulgarian Association of real estate agencies) which has been working on the Bulgarian real estate market for more than 15 years. Sale and rent of urban and resort housing, houses, land plots for development, and business real estate. Associate member: CEREAN, NAR, FIABCI. In April 2017, AURORA PLUS Agency was awarded as the best real estate company in Bulgaria operating on the Russian-speaking market, in the rating Of the Russian international real estate portal Homesoverseas.
Services
- preliminary consultations; - travel arrangements (visas, tickets, hotel/private sector reservations); - Russian-speaking brokers throughout the entire procedure of choosing and buying real estate; - full legal support; - consultations of related specialists if necessary (lawyer, accountant, auditor, designer, architect, etc.); - assistance in getting mortgage loans; - registration for the issue of residence permit and permanent residence; - launching of business and provision of business support service; - any necessary qualified assistance in everything you will encounter after purchasing a property (repair, furniture, interior, and landscape design, telephone service, adaptation, etc.); - The company Aurora plus offers its clients services for current and major repairs, apartment's interior finishing, as well as complete equipment of premises and furnishing at their choice; - Rent a car.
Our agents in Bulgaria
Larisa Kostadinova
Larisa Kostadinova
263 properties
Agencies nearby
Atikante Estates
1 property

A real estate agency of new generation. We use cutting-edge expensive technologies:

3D virtual reality; HD photo quality; accurate architectural surveys and sketches of rooms; implementation of social media for reaching more customers; free legal, architectural and accounting advice which is included into the commission; we cooperate with the largest foreign companies and investment funds; Besides being a broker, we are also an investor: we rent, purchase and sell real estate.

If you need any help connected with real estate don't hesitate to contact us!

DRIYM VIZhN NEDVIZhIMI IMOTI
339 properties

DREAM VISION BULGARIA Ltd. was founded in 2011. The company offers real estate services mainly in the area of Sofia. Our agency relies on a narrow range of motivated and well-trained brokers with many years of experience. Our reputation of respected professionals among customers and colleagues was built through our uncompromising quality standards, hard and honest work. Our company strives to improve the image of real estate agents every day

Dream Home
489 properties

The company Dream Home was founded more than 10 years ago in the city of Varna, Bulgaria. Today, we are the largest dynamically developing company in the sector.   Our main advantages: Considerable experience; Professionalism and established reputation;   Large database of real estate objects; Our own exclusive property; The most favourable terms of transactions; Full support and after-sales service; Competent employees; Offices in different countries; Organization of seminars, trips and events; Profitable and secure cooperation.

CARE ESTATE BG

Ние сме Агенция за недвижими имоти КЕЪР ЕСТЕЙТ БГ, като препоръчваме на пазара за недвижими имоти повече от пет години.  Агенцията не осигурява високо професионално съдействие при покупко - продажба и отдаване под наем на недвижими имоти, гарантираща на клиента максимална сигурност и спокойствие по време и след сключване на сделката.  Нашата цел е да предоставяме на клиентите си експертни консултантски услуги в областта на недвижимата собственост, стремим се към целия процес на покупка на имот , за да бъде лесен, приятен и без излишен стрес. КАКВО ПРЕДЛАГАМЕ: Съпровождане през целия път на всяка сделка, което включва:  Посредничество при покупка на недвижим имот  Посредничество при продажба на недвижим имот  Юридически консултации във връзка с недвижимата собственост  Подготовка на всички необходими документи за изповядване на сделката  Проверки за тежест на недвижим имот  Изготвяне на нотариални актове и всички други необходими документи  Съдействие при нужда от ремонтни дейности  Консултация с кредитен експерт при нужда от ипотечен или друг вид кредит Агенция CARE ESTATE BG ще бъде до Вас през целия процес на покупко – продажба, защото Вие не просто купувате жилище, а правите емоционален и незабравим момент от живота си, който със сигурност трябва да бъде съпроводен от положителни емоции и професионална защита.

Niva Il
2 properties
We have extensive experience of more than 10 years in the field of Bulgarian real estate sales. We continue to provide the following services: — Buying real estate in Bulgaria, including all sea and ski resorts, the cities of Burgas, Varna, rural houses, land for various purposes, commercial objects; — Selling real estate in Bulgaria, all sea resorts in Bulgaria, the cities of Burgas, Varna, rural houses, commercial facilities for various purposes: restaurants, shops, office space, premises for conducting any type of business in Bulgaria (beauty salon, bakery, repair, service, recording studio, medical or fitness center); — Over the past few years, we have been actively developing rental real estate activities in Bulgaria, promoting the property by the sea, and we have been quite successful! Through our agency, you can rent out your own apartments in Bulgaria or rent apartments for yourself. We are professionally engaged in service, performing the full-scope realization of work: preparing an apartment for rent, furnishing an apartment, searching for clients, booking, meeting guests at the airport and checking in on a 24-hour basis, cleaning, calculations, payment of utilities and taxes in Bulgaria, shopping services for guests, car rental; — Applying for Bulgarian tourist visas, Bulgarian real estate visas, D visa; — You can also purchase flight tickets to Bulgaria for scheduled or сharter flights through our company or our partners, — Applying for insurance in Bulgaria; — For those who need legal support in Bulgaria to prepare documents for a purchase and sale transaction in Bulgaria, we provide all the necessary services, including legal advice on real estate and registration of a residence permit in Bulgaria.
Realting.com
Go