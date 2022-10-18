CMM Investment Consulting Group

  1. Realting.com
Montenegro, Jadranski put bb, 85310 Budva, Montenegro
Real estate agency
2006
English, Русский, Crnogorski
www.cmm-montenegro.com
Company description
When you buy any property overseas, whether it's for use as a holiday home, permanent home or investment, you want to ensure you are using the right people to help you through the process, and that's where, if you are looking to buy property in Montenegro, the team at CMM Montenegro can help. Fully established and with eight operational departments in our head office, we are a global business and have been recognised for our achievements, most recently winning an award at the European Property Awards 2019-2020. We have highly experienced staff on hand to help, who are experts in their fields, and can assist with all your real estate needs, whatever you are looking for, such as a cosy house in Montenegro, a fabulous seafront apartment, a luxurious Montenegrin Villa, a profitable commercial property or a vast plot. We can also help with the construction of a new villa, if you choose to do your own design & build, here in Montenegro. Recently, we also became part of the Citizenship by Investment program, allowing you to gain Montenergin Citizenship, if you meet the terms and conditions. So, if you would like to expand your business vastly, or acquire a renowned passport of Montenegro, our experienced team will expertly guide you upon the path to obtaining the passport of Montenegro.
Services
We are committed to providing excellent services such as: Sale & purchase of excellent real estate in Montenegro, sale & purchase of property remotely through power of attorney and virtual tours, investment consulting, immigration advisory within the framework of Montenegro CBI Program, property construction, property rental and maintenance services, company formation services in Montenegro, interior design services. Devoted to the fulfillment of your long term investment & real estate goals, CMM Group stays at your disposal with the real estate in Montenegro from a reliable partner.
Our agents in Montenegro
Nataliya Orlova
Nataliya Orlova
515 properties
