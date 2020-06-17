  1. Realting.com
MONTBEL D.O.O.

Montenegro, Bar susanj bb Bauryn Dzimitry 85000, Montenegro (Черногория)
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Real estate agency
2015
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
montbel.me
Company description

D.O.O. Montbel is a cohesive team of professionals. We provide a highly individual approach and an impressive amount of bonuses for every single client. We are located in the Republic of Montenegro, from where we monitor the real estate market. The fact that we are working directly with the owners makes the negotiations and property prices absolutely transparent.

Montbel gained a trustworthy reputation among its clients who acquire real estate in Montenegro for holidays, permanent residence or income generation. We are always expanding the list of additional services. But what remains unchanged is the individual approach to every client and welcoming family atmosphere. That is the reason why 100% of our clients recommend D.O.O. Montbel to their friends.

Services

Along with the selection of a suitable residential or investment property and competent support of all the transaction stages, D.O.O. Montbel offers a big variety of other free services:

  • Personal interpreter. Our agency specialists are fluent in Serbian, Croatian, Montenegrin and English languages. Immediately after arrival, our clients receive professional local language assistance.
  • Professional lawyer. Our company has a Montenegrin-speaking lawyer who has an impressive experience of property transfer in Montenegro. He represents the client’s best interests at the notary, examines chosen real estate object documents and assists with any property issues.
  • Economist’s advice. The economist of the agency constantly monitors real estate market in Montenegro and provides the buyers with the latest information about the best prices and investment segments. Thanks to this, you will find an ideal second home for yourself or commercial property with the best value for money. 
  • Free registration for a residence permit in the Republic of Montenegro. This service is offered to all property buyers who have done a transaction in our agency and want to get a residence permit of the country. 
  • Temporary accommodation selection. We pick up all the future owners of real estate in Montenegro at the airport and arrange a great and well-located accommodation for them.
  • Full set of after-sales services. Our agency’s employees assist property buyers during a few months after transactions are made, help them to adapt to the country, set all needed communications, pay bills and taxes, carry on renovations, etc.
Our agents in Montenegro
629 properties
