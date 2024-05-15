  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Tarnowo Podgorne
  4. Townhouse Lusowo

Townhouse Lusowo

Lusowo, Poland
from
$243,930
VAT
;
2
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 32747
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Poland
  • State
    Greater Poland Voivodeship
  • Region
    Poznań County
  • City
    gmina Tarnowo Podgorne
  • Village
    Lusowo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Additionally

  • Online tour

Location on the map

Lusowo, Poland
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

15.05.2024
Is There Still Inexpensive Real Estate in Poland? Review of Current Prices and Mortgage Rates in an Interview with an Expert
All news
Similar complexes
Club house Nowoczesna inwestycja na Woli - Rynek Pierwotny
Warsaw, Poland
from
$134,459
Cottage village Тихий жилой комплекс недалеко от Варшавы
Slomin, Poland
from
$235,303
Club house Mieszkanie w businessowym sercu Warszawy - Mokotow
Warsaw, Poland
from
$168,592
Cottage Segmenty s garazhom i ogorodom
Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland
from
$207,764
Club house Novost - START PRODAZh - Varshava Vlohy
Warsaw, Poland
from
$165,451
You are viewing
Townhouse Lusowo
Lusowo, Poland
from
$243,930
VAT
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Club house Novost - START PRODAZh - Varshava Vlohy
Club house Novost - START PRODAZh - Varshava Vlohy
Club house Novost - START PRODAZh - Varshava Vlohy
Club house Novost - START PRODAZh - Varshava Vlohy
Club house Novost - START PRODAZh - Varshava Vlohy
Warsaw, Poland
from
$165,451
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
We invite you to purchase apartments from the Developer with support from the – Agency Without PCC tax! No commission Agencies. 2026 4Q due date.   Prices: 653,000 zł - 2,579,000 zł Minimalist house with 86 apartments of different sizes – from 26 to 139 sq.m. and layouts from 1 to 5 ro…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Villa QHOUSE
Villa QHOUSE
Villa QHOUSE
Villa QHOUSE
Villa QHOUSE
Show all Villa QHOUSE
Villa QHOUSE
Warsaw, Poland
from
$400,054
Number of floors 2
Area 147–148 m²
2 real estate properties 2
We would like to invite you - new, finished semi-detached houses for sale. PURCHASE FROM DEVELOPER - NO PCC AND NO COMMISSION. Houses from property developer will be delivered in developer standard, i.e. interiors to be finished on one's own or with individual option of turnkey finishing …
Agency
James House
Leave a request
Club house Mieszkanie w businessowym sercu Warszawy - Mokotow
Club house Mieszkanie w businessowym sercu Warszawy - Mokotow
Club house Mieszkanie w businessowym sercu Warszawy - Mokotow
Club house Mieszkanie w businessowym sercu Warszawy - Mokotow
Club house Mieszkanie w businessowym sercu Warszawy - Mokotow
Club house Mieszkanie w businessowym sercu Warszawy - Mokotow
Club house Mieszkanie w businessowym sercu Warszawy - Mokotow
Warsaw, Poland
from
$168,592
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 9
We invite you to purchase an apartment in a modern investment located at Wołoska/Marynarska Street, opposite Westfield Mokotów. The area combines the functional modernity of Służewiec with the proximity of parks and urban attractions of Old Mokotów. Investment advantages: • Public recrea…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Poland
How to Move to Poland for Permanent Residence. Immigration Options, Necessary Documents, and How to Obtain a Residence Card
14.10.2025
How to Move to Poland for Permanent Residence. Immigration Options, Necessary Documents, and How to Obtain a Residence Card
Studying in Poland: Education System, Admission and Prices for International Students
30.09.2025
Studying in Poland: Education System, Admission and Prices for International Students
Apartment Prices in Poland in Q2 2025 — Analysis
15.09.2025
Apartment Prices in Poland in Q2 2025 — Analysis
Warsaw: Where to Go and What to See in 2 Days
01.08.2025
Warsaw: Where to Go and What to See in 2 Days
Where to Buy an Apartment in Poland in 2025: Expert Interview
10.07.2025
Where to Buy an Apartment in Poland in 2025: Expert Interview
Buying an Apartment in a New Building in Warsaw: Prices, Areas, Purchase Conditions
04.06.2025
Buying an Apartment in a New Building in Warsaw: Prices, Areas, Purchase Conditions
“Prices are still in turmoil.” Where is the Polish Real Estate Market Heading and How to Make Money On It
20.03.2025
“Prices are still in turmoil.” Where is the Polish Real Estate Market Heading and How to Make Money On It
Property Taxes in Poland
23.12.2024
Property Taxes in Poland
Show all publications