Altincag International Realty

Altınçağ Gayrimenkul is a professional real estate consultancy company based in İzmir, Türkiye, providing reliable and solution-oriented services in residential, villa, commercial and investment properties.
With 15 years of experience in the real estate sector, we guide our clients through every stage of the buying, selling and investment process with accurate market analysis, professional valuation support and transparent communication. Our main focus is to help property owners, buyers and investors make safe, well-informed and profitable decisions in İzmir and the surrounding regions.
We offer a wide range of services including property sales, buyer consultancy, investment advisory, real estate valuation, market research, pricing strategy and professional property marketing. Each property is evaluated according to its location, legal status, technical features, market conditions and investment potential.
At Altınçağ Gayrimenkul, we believe that real estate is not only about selling a property, but also about trust, correct information and long-term client satisfaction. For this reason, we work with a professional, ethical and service-oriented approach. Our goal is to match the right property with the right buyer, create secure transaction processes and provide clear guidance for both local and international clients.
Whether you are looking for a home, a villa, a commercial property, land or an investment opportunity in İzmir, Altınçağ Gayrimenkul is ready to support you with local market knowledge, professional expertise and a trustworthy consultancy approach.
Our Services
Property Sales and Marketing
We provide professional sales and marketing services for residential properties, villas, commercial properties, land and investment opportunities. Each property is presented with accurate information, clear communication and a strategy designed to reach the right buyers.
Buyer Consultancy
We guide local and international buyers through the property search and purchasing process. Our aim is to help clients find the right property according to their budget, lifestyle, investment expectations and location preferences.
Real Estate Investment Advisory
We offer investment-oriented consultancy based on location, market value, future potential, rental income opportunities and long-term growth expectations. We help investors make informed and secure decisions in the İzmir real estate market.
Property Valuation and Market Analysis
We evaluate properties by considering location, legal status, technical features, comparable sales, market conditions and investment potential. Our valuation approach is based on realistic data and professional experience.
Land and Development Consultancy
We provide consultancy for landowners, investors and developers regarding land sales, development potential, construction opportunities and cooperation with reliable contractors.
Contract and Transaction Support
We support our clients during the transaction process by helping them understand the general steps of property sales, purchase procedures and documentation. Our priority is to create a transparent, safe and well-managed process.
International Client Support
We assist foreign buyers and investors who are interested in purchasing property in İzmir and Türkiye. We provide clear communication, property selection support and guidance throughout the process.
Professional Real Estate Consultancy
At Altınçağ Gayrimenkul, our services are built on trust, transparency, local market knowledge and long-term client satisfaction. We aim to provide not only property listings, but also reliable guidance for every real estate decision.