The mission of Tumanov Group is to unite and create a community of investors and individuals who have chosen Phuket for a happy life and for growing their capital.
We exclusively work with real estate on the island of Phuket, Thailand, without spreading our focus across multiple direction…
PhuketBuyHouse has been successfully operating in Phuket Real Estate market since 2008. During this time, we have helped a great number of foreigners to buy thousands of dream homes. Choosing us, you choose quality and reliability. We work openly and transparently.
Phuketbuyhouse.com is t…
Real estate investment is one of the most reliable ways to save capital. A well-chosen object brings passive income of 6% per year. Phuket real estate rises in price due to increased tourist flow, construction restrictions and land limits. Phuket9 has been professionally engaged in investing…
PhuketMix is not new to the real estate market in Thailand. For more than six years, we have been selecting the most lucrative offers for our clients that fully meet their expectations and wishes. Over the years, several dozen families with our help have acquired their dream home in Phuket. …
The most important task for EasyInvestEstate is to find what matters the most to you in terms of long-term profit, and to make it a reality. We effectively select real estate of various price segments and classes, while guaranteeing the buyer a reasonable price and a safe transaction. Let us…