Immigration

Immigration is the term that came from the Latin language (Immigro — «to settle/enter», the prefix «im-» being translated as «in»). Thus, the word translates as an entry of one country’s citizen into another country for temporary or permanent residence. For example, a person who has moved to America from Mexico or Poland is an immigrant in the USA.

There are many reasons for immigration, but they all come to one thing: people’s search for a better life for themselves and their families. The motives for moving to another country vary depending on the immigrant’s country of origin, gender, age, cultural context, values, and mentality:

Some people are fleeing wars, political upheavals, racial/ religious/other persecution.

Some people are seeking to get higher education of better quality, to find a job of some kind.

The most popular types of immigration are work and business.