A real estate owner is a person who actually manages and uses real estate but may not have ownership rights. He has the right to dispose of real estate if it does not contradict the law and the terms of the contract with the owner. In some cases, the owner may be a tenant or a person using the facility on the basis of a power of attorney from the owner.

The difference between the owner and the owner of real estate is that the latter has full ownership rights, including the sale, donation, or transfer of housing rights to other persons. The owner can only manage the property but does not have the right to alienate it without the permission of the owner.

The basic rights of the property owner:

Disposal of property. The owner has the right to lease the property and use it for personal or business needs (for example, to register an office), if permitted by law and the terms of the contract.

The owner has the right to lease the property and use it for personal or business needs (for example, to register an office), if permitted by law and the terms of the contract. The rights to the living space. The owner can move in family members or other persons, depending on the conditions of the property and the laws on housing rights. For example, residents can use the apartment, but without the consent of the owner, they do not have the right to move in with other people.

The owner is obliged to keep the property in good condition, ensuring its safety and suitability for use. The owner also has the obligation to pay utility bills and comply with the rules established by local authorities. If damage is caused to third parties due to the owner's fault (for example, flooding of neighbors), he may be held liable for compensation.