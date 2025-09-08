  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Miami
  4. Cottage Kuća 130 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Herceg Novi

Cottage Kuća 130 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Herceg Novi

Miami, United States
from
$528,125
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 28671
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

JEDINSTVENA PRILIKA 🌊 Na najljepšoj lokaciji u Herceg Novom, u Njegoševoj ulici, prodaje se kuća od 100m2 i apartman od 30m2. Stan ima dvije terase i dvorište od 375m2 kao i jaccuzi za osam osoba. U sklopu cijene su uključena i dva parking mjesta u Zoni 1.

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Cottage Family house in Spuz with an exit to the river Zeta
Miami, United States
from
$184,257
Cottage House, 350m2, Zlatica - FOR RENT
Miami, United States
from
$1,819
Cottage Kuća 260 m² na Prodaju – Spuž, Danilovgrad
Miami, United States
from
$184,257
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$2,347
Cottage Charming country house of 128m2, Lekići
Miami, United States
from
$1,643
You are viewing
Cottage Kuća 130 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Herceg Novi
Miami, United States
from
$528,125
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Cottage Two houses for sale on Ada Bojana, Ulcinj
Cottage Two houses for sale on Ada Bojana, Ulcinj
Cottage Two houses for sale on Ada Bojana, Ulcinj
Cottage Two houses for sale on Ada Bojana, Ulcinj
Cottage Two houses for sale on Ada Bojana, Ulcinj
Show all Cottage Two houses for sale on Ada Bojana, Ulcinj
Cottage Two houses for sale on Ada Bojana, Ulcinj
Miami, United States
from
$152,569
Two houses for sale on Ada Bojana. The large house has 125 square meters, and the small one has 65 square meters. Terraces are not included in that square footage. The price of a large house is 80,000 EUR, while the price of a small house is 50,000 EUR
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Moticki Gaj, Žabljak
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Moticki Gaj, Žabljak
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Moticki Gaj, Žabljak
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Moticki Gaj, Žabljak
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Moticki Gaj, Žabljak
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Moticki Gaj, Žabljak
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Moticki Gaj, Žabljak
Miami, United States
from
$152,569
Prodaje se kuca, povrsine 200m2, na 300m2 placa, u Motickom Gaju, na Zabljaku. Struktura: dnevni boravak, 4 spavace sobe, 4 kupatila, prostorija pogodna za instalaciju opreme za grijanje i graza. Enterijer kuce je u sivoj fazi, sto pruža buducem vlasniku potpunu slobodu u opremanju prostor…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage Kuća 72 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 72 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 72 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 72 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 72 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Show all Cottage Kuća 72 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 72 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$645
Izdaje se namjesten dvosoban stan, povrsine 72m2, na Starom aerodromu.   Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo, toalet i terasa.   Stan se nalazi na odlicnoj lokaciji, u blizini svih sadrzaja neophodnih za svakodnevni zivot.   Nalazi se n…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United States
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
08.09.2025
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
04.09.2025
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
29.08.2025
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
13.08.2025
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
04.08.2025
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
23.07.2025
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
02.07.2025
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
19.06.2025
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
Show all publications