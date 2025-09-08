  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Miami
  4. Residential quarter

Residential quarter

Miami, United States
from
$7,042
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 28680
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Two bedroom apartment for sale in Pržno. 🌊 The structure of the apartment is two-room and has 67m2 and 60m2. It is located on the third floor, and the price includes the corresponding parking space. The distance from the beach is less than 2 minutes' walk.

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$469
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$166,653
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart
Miami, United States
from
$166,653
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Miami, United States
from
$7,042
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$645
You are viewing
Residential quarter
Miami, United States
from
$7,042
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$2,934
U samom jezgru Gorice C prodaje se manja stambena zgrada na tri etaže i tri stana. Kvadratura stana u prizemlju je 89.54m2, dok su stanovi na prvom spratu i mansardi od 93.34m2. Po strukturi stanovi su dvosobni, sjajno uređeni sa velikim terasa. Oko zgrade nalazi se dvorište od 200m2. Stanov…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of 59sq.m - Dalmatinska street
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of 59sq.m - Dalmatinska street
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of 59sq.m - Dalmatinska street
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of 59sq.m - Dalmatinska street
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of 59sq.m - Dalmatinska street
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of 59sq.m - Dalmatinska street
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of 59sq.m - Dalmatinska street
Miami, United States
from
$166,653
An unfurnished apartment of 59m2 is located in Dalmatinska street. It is the first floor in a newer building (the building was moved into in 2022). There are three inverter air conditioners in the apartment. Ceramics, sanitary ware, locks and parquet floors in the apartment are of very good …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 164 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 164 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 164 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 164 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 164 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 164 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 164 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$586,806
In a new residential building, in a quiet and unique part of Gorica C, a 164m2 penthouse for sale with a garage. Only ceramics are installed in the apartment, while all other finesse are intended for the buyer to rearrange according to his ideas. The apartment is excellently designed, has a…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United States
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
08.09.2025
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
04.09.2025
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
29.08.2025
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
13.08.2025
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
04.08.2025
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
23.07.2025
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
02.07.2025
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
19.06.2025
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
Show all publications