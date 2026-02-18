Show property on map Show properties list
Villas in Gantout, United Arab Emirates

3 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ghantout, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ghantout, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 636 m²
Number of floors 2
Y Views at Bayn: next generation coastal villas in Ghantout!Y Views at Bayn is an indoor coa…
$6,00M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ghantout, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ghantout, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 448 m²
Number of floors 2
Y Views at Bayn: next generation coastal villas in Ghantout!Y Views at Bayn is an indoor coa…
$2,91M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ghantout, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ghantout, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 856 m²
Number of floors 2
Y Views at Bayn: next generation coastal villas in Ghantout!Y Views at Bayn is an indoor coa…
$6,88M
