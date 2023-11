Dubai, UAE

from €178,207

Completion date: 2025

Want to invest favorably and increase your capital? Property in the UAE is the best option for investment today! - The growth of the market and the economy of the country. - Taxes 0% and security. YOUR GOOD FROM THE GIVER IN THE AREND OR SALE - YOUR! - We will help to acquire real estate in person and remotely. - Only experienced brokers who can find a profitable object for any means. - Permanent profit in currency from rent without the need to stay in the country. - Assistance in obtaining a resident visa and opening accounts, companies. - Providing interest-free installments of up to 3-5 years for residents. - Assistance in the resale of property and income. Design apartment in the new Hamilton House residential complex in the prestigious Jumeirah Village Circle area. Residents of Hamilton House will be able to take advantage of the following amenities: swimming pool, shaded children's pool, outdoor shower, open children's play area, barbecue area with dining places, outdoor activities, fitness center and yoga studio, lounge, parking, bicycle parking and bicycle service area. Popular areas and business areas, places of worship and airports are within half an hour of driving from the residential complex: 15 minutes – Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Burj Al Arab; 20 minutes – Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain, Ain Dubai, Museum of the Future, Dubai International Financial Center ( DIFC ); 25 minutes – Dubai International Airport ( DXB ); 30 minutes – Al Maktoum International Airport ( DWC ). If you plan to purchase housing at Hamilton House for rental purposes, you can make the most of your profits by using professional real estate management services. The developer offers a comfortable payment plan: 10% - down payment 40% - during construction 50% - at the end of construction Guaranteed payback and profitability of the facility! Write or call, tell us more detailed information about the purchase of an apartment.