Dubai, UAE

from €374,546

87 m² 1

Completion date: 2026

Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with the GUARANTY of INCOME in the UAE real estate! - Guaranteed rental income on average 11%. - Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental. - Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA and DLD. - Help in obtaining VNZH. - Our company is an exclusive partner of reliable developers. - High-quality and honest services with customer care. - Selection of the most liquid objects. - Help with resale and profit. Apartments in the elite Arbor View project in the Dubailand area. The residence will have a balcony, a restroom, a laundry room and a room under the pantry. All options provide for a separate work area. Residents of the new luxury Arbor View complex will be able to enjoy high-level amenities, including: spa and sauna, gym, several children's playgrounds, cycle track, treadmill, several options for showers, playgrounds, etc. Location: 5 – 15 minutes - Butterfly Garden, Miracle Garden, First Avenue, Mall of Emirates 20 – 30 minutes - Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) You can become the owner of a residence according to a profitable payment plan of 70/30! For investors, the purchase of studios and apartments in the — project is a chance to apply for residency for themselves and their family. After the transfer of real estate in the project, you can apply for an investor’s visa for 10 years or 2 years, depending on the amount of investment We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in the UAE. Call or write, answer all your questions!