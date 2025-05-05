Residential complex New residential complex DG Villas with swimming pools, golf courses, tennis and golf academies, Jumeirah Golf Estate, Dubai, UAE

DG Villas is an exclusive community in Jumeirah Golf Estate, the prestigious residential area, where elegance is coupled with serenity. This unique project is created for those, who appreciate nature, comfort and premium quality of life.Surrounded by two world-class golf courses, the project offers not just accommodation, but the exceptional lifestyle, full of luxury. Villas with 4-5 bedrooms are available.

Imagine your morning, when you go to the terrace and enjoy panoramic views of the golf courses green hills, and light breeze fills air with freshness. Children happily run to the playgrounds, and you begin your day in the premium fitness center or at the world-class tennis court. There are two legendary golf courses here - Earth Course and Fire Course. For those, who aim to improve their skills, there is Tommy Fleetwood Academy, where qualified coaches will help you to take golfing to a new level. Besides the golf club, residents have access to Tennis 360 academy with personal and group trainings, professional paddle tennis courts, jogging and bike tracks, as well as modern gyms. Those, who like recreation by the water, will appreciate the spacious swimming pool.

The center of social life in the community is a clubhouse with fine dining restaurants, lounge areas and a spa center. You can enjoy gourmet meals, spend your evening in the cozy atmosphere, organize private events or just relax after a busy day here. For the sake of residents' convenience, the territory of the complex also includes boutiques, supermarkets, shopping galleries and lounge areas.

Amenities:

swimming pools for children and adults

two golf courses

tennis and golf academies

spa

tennis courts

fitness center

kids' playgrounds

parks

clubhouse

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan (60/40)

Features of the flats

Without furniture. Appliances are included: Bosch, Siemens.

Dubai Hills Mall - 10 minutes

Mall of the Emirates - 18 minutes

Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes

Dubai Marina - 23 minutes

Downtown Dubai - 25 minutes

Schools - 13 minutes

Sheikh Zayed Road - 15 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure