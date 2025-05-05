Residential complex New SOL Levante Residence with a swimming pool, a co-working area and a mini golf, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Sol Levante by Sol is a residential complex, where architecture is inspired by motion of the sun. Light and shade play an essential role in its design, creating the atmosphere of coziness, harmony abd freedom. Spacious terraces and floor-to-ceiling windows fill the interiors with natural light, dissolving boundaries between the house and environment. Every detail is thought-out here to give the feeling of illimitable space, comfort and serenity, allowing to enjoy natural beauty and urban dynamics.

The innovative podium and thought-out amenities - the unique multifunctional podium, combining lounge areas, swimming pools, gyms and green areas, has become the landmark of the complex. You can relax after a busy day, spend time with your family or meet up with friends, enjoying panoramic views, here.

Amenities:

co-working area

yoga studio

mini golf

jacuzzi

spacious lounge and barbecue area

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2028.

Payment plan

10% - reservation

10% + 4% DLD - within 30 days

30% - during construction

50% - completion

Features of the flats

Unfurnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

The ideal views and location - the complex offers breathtaking panoramic views of Arabian Gulf playing waters, legendary Bluewaters Island and luxury urban landscape of Dubai Marina. Urban energy meets sea freshness here, creating the ideal space for life, work and recreation. Due to convenient location, residents of Sol Levante can easily get to the kay landmarks, luxury restaurants, shopping malls and walking areas at the promenade.