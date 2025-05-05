Residential complex New Boulevard Residence with a swimming pool and a spa area, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Welcome to Boulevard - the real embodiment of elegant design and modern technologies, where luxury and convenience come together. The project in the heart of Dubai Land Residence Complex offers the unique opportunity for those, who aim for ambitious and modern life. You'll find everything necessary for full-quality life in the midst of greenery, schools and modern medical centers.

The complex offers its residents numerous amenities, which create the ideal conditions for comfortable life. One of the main advantages of the complex is a luxury spa area. Every detail is thought out here, because you can relax and recharge the batteries after a busy day. For those, who prefer to spend time by the water, the complex features a wonderful infinity pool with a breathtaking view. The cozy lounge area for residents will become the ideal area for recreation, meetings with friends and agreeable pastime in the comfortable atmosphere. There is a modern kids' play area, which will become a place, where children can have fun and spend time safely, developing their abilities and finding new friends. Those, who life activities, will appreciate mini golf, which allows to spend time nice and profitably. It's a perfect opportunity both for family leisure time, and for relaxing game with friends. The cinema in the territory of the project will become the perfect place for those, who like to enjoy films in the cozy and stylish atmosphere.

Amenities:

spa and hydrotherapy area

infinity pool

lounge area for residents

mini golf

cinema

play area

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan:

Monthly payments of 1% within 6 years, 20% - reservation.

Features of the flats

Units semi furnished with kitchen appliances from Siemens

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project location is notable for its accessibility and convenience: there are the best entertainment and sports facilities of Dubai, including prestigious Platinum Equestrian & Polo Club and wonderful Dubai Safari Park, in close proximity. These unique places create the atmosphere, where you can enjoy both activities, and tranquility.