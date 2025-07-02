  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Bugatti

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$5,28M
14
ID: 33198
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Business Bay (~ 700 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    45

About the complex

In the very heart of Business Bay, an architectural masterpiece is being born, blurring the boundaries between automotive art and residential space. Bugatti Residence is not just a residential complex, but the embodiment of the "L’Art de Vivre" (The Art of Living) philosophy. The building's facade replicates the fluid, aerodynamic lines of the French Riviera, creating a sense of dynamics even in statics. Every residence here is unique, like a hand-assembled car, offering owners not just square meters, but the status of a collectible asset. This project is designed for those accustomed to uncompromising luxury, where attention to detail and exclusivity of service are elevated to an absolute.

Residents can enjoy panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa and the water canal while being in an atmosphere of complete privacy. The project offers the Riviera Mansions collection, named after iconic European cities, and the limited Sky Mansion Penthouse series. A unique feature of the penthouses is personal car lifts, which allow you to deliver your supercar directly into the living room, turning it into part of the interior. Life at Bugatti Residence is a daily stay at the top of the world, where every element of the space is designed to ensure maximum comfort and highlight the owner's exceptional taste.

 

Residences

  • 2-bedroom residence, area from 246 m2, price from $5,282,505

  • 3-bedroom residence, area from 446 m2, price from $10,510,551

  • 4-bedroom residence, area from 610 m2, price on request

  • 4-bedroom penthouse, area 1216 m2, price from $42,205,582

  • 4-bedroom penthouse + sky garage, area 922 m2, price on request

  • 5-bedroom penthouse + sky garage, area 2131 m2, price on request

  • 6-bedroom penthouse + sky garage (quadriplex), area 4377 m2, price $81,688,223

 

Infrastructure of the project:

  • Private Riviera-style beach: A private lagoon with real sand and the atmosphere of an elite seaside resort within the metropolis.

  • Car lifts: High-tech elevators for transporting cars directly into the penthouses.

  • VIP lounge: A closed space for residents and their guests, decorated in the signature Bugatti style.

  • Wellness complex: A world-class spa center, a modern fitness club, and relaxation areas.

  • Private pools: Individual panoramic pools on the terraces of most residences.

  • Prime-class services: Personal chauffeur services, 24/7 concierge services, security, and a private chef.

 

This project represents a rare investment opportunity in the ultra-luxury segment, where a world-renowned brand guarantees liquidity and exclusivity for decades to come. Bugatti Residences is your chance to take a place in history by choosing a life at the speed of dreams.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Similar complexes
Residential complex OAK YARD
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$174,132
Residential complex Golf Town residential complex with golf course, tennis courts and swimming pool, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$170,359
Residential complex LIV LUX — new high-rise residence by LIV Developers with a spa area, a mini golf course and a panoramic view and 500 meters from the sea in Dubai Marina
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,50M
Residential complex New Deansgate residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas close to parks, Majan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$322,303
Residential complex Eleganz by Danube
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$394,247
