Residential complex Bugatti

In the very heart of Business Bay, an architectural masterpiece is being born, blurring the boundaries between automotive art and residential space. Bugatti Residence is not just a residential complex, but the embodiment of the "L’Art de Vivre" (The Art of Living) philosophy. The building's facade replicates the fluid, aerodynamic lines of the French Riviera, creating a sense of dynamics even in statics. Every residence here is unique, like a hand-assembled car, offering owners not just square meters, but the status of a collectible asset. This project is designed for those accustomed to uncompromising luxury, where attention to detail and exclusivity of service are elevated to an absolute.

Residents can enjoy panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa and the water canal while being in an atmosphere of complete privacy. The project offers the Riviera Mansions collection, named after iconic European cities, and the limited Sky Mansion Penthouse series. A unique feature of the penthouses is personal car lifts, which allow you to deliver your supercar directly into the living room, turning it into part of the interior. Life at Bugatti Residence is a daily stay at the top of the world, where every element of the space is designed to ensure maximum comfort and highlight the owner's exceptional taste.

Residences

2-bedroom residence, area from 246 m2, price from $5,282,505

3-bedroom residence, area from 446 m2, price from $10,510,551

4-bedroom residence, area from 610 m2, price on request

4-bedroom penthouse, area 1216 m2, price from $42,205,582

4-bedroom penthouse + sky garage, area 922 m2, price on request

5-bedroom penthouse + sky garage, area 2131 m2, price on request

6-bedroom penthouse + sky garage (quadriplex), area 4377 m2, price $81,688,223

Infrastructure of the project:

Private Riviera-style beach: A private lagoon with real sand and the atmosphere of an elite seaside resort within the metropolis.

Car lifts: High-tech elevators for transporting cars directly into the penthouses.

VIP lounge: A closed space for residents and their guests, decorated in the signature Bugatti style.

Wellness complex: A world-class spa center, a modern fitness club, and relaxation areas.

Private pools: Individual panoramic pools on the terraces of most residences.

Prime-class services: Personal chauffeur services, 24/7 concierge services, security, and a private chef.

This project represents a rare investment opportunity in the ultra-luxury segment, where a world-renowned brand guarantees liquidity and exclusivity for decades to come. Bugatti Residences is your chance to take a place in history by choosing a life at the speed of dreams.