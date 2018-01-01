  1. Realting.com
  Luxury high-rise waterfront residence Harbour Lights with a private beach and a swimming pool, Maritime City, Dubai, UAE

Luxury high-rise waterfront residence Harbour Lights with a private beach and a swimming pool, Maritime City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€794,306
;
10
About the complex

We offer spacious apartments with panoramic views.

The residence features a private beach, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a yoga and pilates studio, a landscaped garden, a cafe, a lounge area, a barbecue area, a kids' playground.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Burj Khalifa - 12.6 km
  • Airport - 13.1 km
  • Sea- 150 meters
