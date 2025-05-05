  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex Low-rise residential complex surrounded by lagoons and gardens, in the picturesque green neighbourhood of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Low-rise residential complex surrounded by lagoons and gardens, in the picturesque green neighbourhood of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$581,204
18/05/2025
$581,204
17/05/2025
$579,061
16/05/2025
$579,447
14/05/2025
$584,111
13/05/2025
$577,883
11/05/2025
$576,637
10/05/2025
$578,563
09/05/2025
$573,864
08/05/2025
$571,776
07/05/2025
$573,752
14/04/2025
$571,179
13/04/2025
$571,514
12/04/2025
$573,642
11/04/2025
$586,609
10/04/2025
$589,000
09/04/2025
$591,955
08/04/2025
$591,587
06/04/2025
$591,938
05/04/2025
$586,545
04/04/2025
$594,380
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 16504
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2364995
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

The second phase of the Lagoon Views project.

The project offers luxury apartments with 1-2 bedrooms surrounded by greenery and crystal lagoons. On the large territory there are many amenities for residents: bars, restaurant, and water entertainment. Located in a picturesque place just opposite the Damac Hills neighbourhood.

The project has infrastructure in the style of Monte Carlo - with an opera hall, games rooms, lounge areas, vintage cars, party venues, and beach club; and the style of Spanish Marbella - with olive gardens, shops, golf course and picturesque green hills.

Advantages
  • The rare and unique project in Dubailand - low-rise complexes overlooking the lagoon.
  • The main advantages of a low-rise building are lower maintenance costs. Shorter lift waiting times and faster access to parking and exit points from the neighbourhood during rush hour, and quicker access to exit points in emergencies.
  • Flats in low-rise buildings tend to generate higher returns compared to high-rise projects.
  • The developer is creating a new tourism hotspot, an entertainment cluster designed to stimulate rental property potential in the community.
  • An artificial lagoon with luxurious beaches right at home. Beach club and gastro bars, F&B service, cinema, gardens and pools, volcanic rock park.
  • Development of the area along the lines of DAMAC Hills - own shopping centres, schools, parks, golf courses, medical centres and entertainment infrastructure.
Location and nearby infrastructure

DAMAC Lagoons is a picturesque Mediterranean-style neighbourhood near Damac Hills. Eight lively clusters surrounded by lush greenery and bodies of water.

The convenient location allows residents to reach major city highways such as Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road and Al Khail Road within minutes.

International schools, clinics, FirstAvenue Mall and sports venues such as DubaiPolo & Equestrian Club, Dubai International Stadium and DubaiAutodrome are all within a 10-20 minute drive.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Elite complex Acres Normal Villas with lagoons and green recreation areas in the Dubailand area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,78M
Residential complex MARINA STAR RESIDENCES
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$627,939
Residential complex New complex of villas and townhouses with a golf course Terra Golf Collection, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$5,84M
Residential complex New Mayfair Gardens Residence with a swimming pool, a garden and panoramic views close to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Canal, Al Satwa, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,41M
Residential complex Apartments with a home theater, in Paramount Tower residential complex with stores and wellness center, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$298,746
You are viewing
Residential complex Low-rise residential complex surrounded by lagoons and gardens, in the picturesque green neighbourhood of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$581,204
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex MAG 330 — stylish residence by MAG with a swimming pool and a spa center in City of Arabia, Dubai
Residential complex MAG 330 — stylish residence by MAG with a swimming pool and a spa center in City of Arabia, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$458,840
The L-shaped residence features a swimming pool of 335 m2, a spa center with a sauna, a steam bath and a jacuzzi, a gym, a lounge area, a yoga studio, a park and kids' playgrounds. Completion - end of 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai Mall - 20 minutes Burj Khalifa - 20 minute…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence Albero with a swimming pool, a garden and a wellness center, Liwan, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Albero with a swimming pool, a garden and a wellness center, Liwan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$223,139
The residence features a swimming pool, an outdoor jacuzzi, lounge areas, a barbecue area, a sports ground and a kids' playground, a wellness center, a landscaped garden, a covered parking, video surveillance. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2029. Location and nearby infrastructure Polo club -…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Q Gardens Lofts — new residence by AYS with a swimming pool and a cinema in JVC, Dubai
Residential complex Q Gardens Lofts — new residence by AYS with a swimming pool and a cinema in JVC, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$914,089
The residence features a roof-top swimming pool, a barbecue area, a cinema, a gym, a games room, a kids' playground. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Appliances (gas cooktop, built-in dishwasher, fridge/freezer, hood) Marble countertops LED lighting …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications