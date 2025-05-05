Residential complex Low-rise residential complex surrounded by lagoons and gardens, in the picturesque green neighbourhood of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE

The second phase of the Lagoon Views project.
The project offers luxury apartments with 1-2 bedrooms surrounded by greenery and crystal lagoons. On the large territory there are many amenities for residents: bars, restaurant, and water entertainment. Located in a picturesque place just opposite the Damac Hills neighbourhood.
The project has infrastructure in the style of Monte Carlo - with an opera hall, games rooms, lounge areas, vintage cars, party venues, and beach club; and the style of Spanish Marbella - with olive gardens, shops, golf course and picturesque green hills.Advantages
DAMAC Lagoons is a picturesque Mediterranean-style neighbourhood near Damac Hills. Eight lively clusters surrounded by lush greenery and bodies of water.
The convenient location allows residents to reach major city highways such as Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road and Al Khail Road within minutes.
International schools, clinics, FirstAvenue Mall and sports venues such as DubaiPolo & Equestrian Club, Dubai International Stadium and DubaiAutodrome are all within a 10-20 minute drive.