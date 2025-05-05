Residential complex Low-rise residential complex surrounded by lagoons and gardens, in the picturesque green neighbourhood of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE

The second phase of the Lagoon Views project.

The project offers luxury apartments with 1-2 bedrooms surrounded by greenery and crystal lagoons. On the large territory there are many amenities for residents: bars, restaurant, and water entertainment. Located in a picturesque place just opposite the Damac Hills neighbourhood.

The project has infrastructure in the style of Monte Carlo - with an opera hall, games rooms, lounge areas, vintage cars, party venues, and beach club; and the style of Spanish Marbella - with olive gardens, shops, golf course and picturesque green hills.

The rare and unique project in Dubailand - low-rise complexes overlooking the lagoon.

The main advantages of a low-rise building are lower maintenance costs. Shorter lift waiting times and faster access to parking and exit points from the neighbourhood during rush hour, and quicker access to exit points in emergencies.

Flats in low-rise buildings tend to generate higher returns compared to high-rise projects.

The developer is creating a new tourism hotspot, an entertainment cluster designed to stimulate rental property potential in the community.

An artificial lagoon with luxurious beaches right at home. Beach club and gastro bars, F&B service, cinema, gardens and pools, volcanic rock park.

Development of the area along the lines of DAMAC Hills - own shopping centres, schools, parks, golf courses, medical centres and entertainment infrastructure.

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

DAMAC Lagoons is a picturesque Mediterranean-style neighbourhood near Damac Hills. Eight lively clusters surrounded by lush greenery and bodies of water.

The convenient location allows residents to reach major city highways such as Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road and Al Khail Road within minutes.

International schools, clinics, FirstAvenue Mall and sports venues such as DubaiPolo & Equestrian Club, Dubai International Stadium and DubaiAutodrome are all within a 10-20 minute drive.