  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Park Greens

Park Greens

Dubai, UAE
from
€812,603
;
4
Leave a request
Call
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Duplex in the Park Greens residential complex in Damac Hills 2! Great for living and investment! High yield from 10%! Interest-free installments are possible!

Complex amenities: Malibu beach, gym, fitness areas, tennis court, football field, parking, floating cinema, fishing lake and dance studio.

Location:

Located in the DH2 area of ​​Dubai, this complex provides quick access and connectivity to key destinations. Residents can reach Al Qudra Road in minutes, providing seamless connectivity to central and coastal areas of Dubai.

Payment Plan:
20% - down payment
50% - at the construction stage
30% - upon completion

Write or call, we will organize a secure transaction with the developer for you. We will provide an investor catalog!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2027
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex One Reem Island
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€2,40M
Residential complex New high-rise residence Mercer House with swimming pools and spa areas, JLT Uptown, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€644,384
Residential complex New residence Lamaa with swimming pools and a green area near a highway, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,03M
Residential complex Mykonos
Dubai, UAE
from
€189,061
Apartment building LUXOR TOWER
Dubai, UAE
from
€170,185
You are viewing
Park Greens
Dubai, UAE
from
€812,603
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex Modern residence Onyx with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Onyx with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€398,778
The high-rise residence features a kids' playground, a swimming pool, around-the-clock security, a gym, an outdoor lounge area, restaurants, a barbecue area. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure International airport - 30 minutes Burj Al Arab - 20 minutes Dubai Marina - 20 minutes Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes JBR Beach - 15 minutes
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Zinnia villas and townhouses with yields from 5%, in the tranquil area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Zinnia villas and townhouses with yields from 5%, in the tranquil area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€369,400
The project is located in Damac Hills 2. The development includes villas and townhouses with 3-6 bedrooms. There is a 24-hour video surveillance system for security. Parking spaces are also available for all residents. Facilities and equipment in the house There are also a modern gymnasium, market, kindergarten and school, children's aquapark, café, and snack bar. Advantages When buying a villa or townhouse, you can expect a return on investment of 5-5.7%, depends on a type of property purchased. Location and nearby infrastructure Nearby there are lakes for fishing and boating, a beach, a park, sports fields, swimming pools, cinemas, and restaurants which are also available to residents of the complex. The Trump World Golf Club Dubai-18 Hole Golf Course has been built here at Damac Hills 2. The course, a championship standard, was designed by golf star Tiger Woods. The complex is located in close proximity to the Umm Suqeim Highway, providing easy access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport is 50 minutes away. The city centre is 25 minutes away by car. New Mart and Spinneys supermarkets are a 25-minute drive away. Carrefour Hypermarket is a 30-minute drive away. Medclinic Arabian Ranches is not far from Zinnia. Residents here can benefit from all kinds of medical services. Mediclinic Parkview is also close by.
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Waves Opulence — high-rise residence by Sobha with a garden and a swimming pool near the beach in Sobha Hartland, Dubai
Residential complex Waves Opulence — high-rise residence by Sobha with a garden and a swimming pool near the beach in Sobha Hartland, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€818,882
We offer apartments with parking spaces and a panoramic view of the sea and the city. The residence features an infinity pool, indoor and outdoor gyms, a kids' playground, a garden, restaurants and cafes. Completion - 2025. Features of the flats Fully equipped kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure Beach - 1 minute Burj Khalifa - 13.8 km Airport - 15.6 km Sea - 14 km Dubai Mall - 12 minutes Dubai Marina - 25 minutes Jumeirah Beach - 15 minutes
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go