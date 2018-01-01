  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Picturesque residence Gems estates near a golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE

Picturesque residence Gems estates near a golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€4,75M
;
9
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer beautiful three- and four-storey villas with a view of the golf course.

Each villa has a spacious parking, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a gym, a home cinema.

The residence features a golf club, a beach and swimming pools, kids; playgrounds, a petting farm and horse riding, green areas, sports grounds, a supermarket, a medical center, a school.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Features of the flats

Each house includes 6, 6 or 7 bedrooms with bathrooms and walk-in closets, a games room.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Polo & Equestrian Club – 10 minutes
  • Autodrome - 12 minutes
  • Nearest shopping mall - 11 minutes
  • International airport - 28 minutes
  • Nearest school - 5 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building 3BR | The V Tower | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€341,000
Apartment building Studio | North43 | JVC
Dubai, UAE
from
€141,000
Apartment building 1BR | Bay View Residence | The Address
Dubai, UAE
from
€866,000
Residential complex Burj Binghatti Jacob Co Residences
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,11M
Apartment building 1BR | Harbour Lights | Mina Rashid
Dubai, UAE
from
€331,000
You are viewing
Picturesque residence Gems estates near a golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€4,75M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residence Apartamenty s udivitelnym dizaynom
Residence Apartamenty s udivitelnym dizaynom
Dubai, UAE
from
€274,257
Area 41–148 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2025
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with money transfers. Free selection of real estate. Cloud Tower Apartment with 2 bedrooms and an amazing interior design concept. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Cloud Tower — a high-rise project with two towers rises above the horizon with 29 residential floors. This is a chic residential complex from Tiger Properties. The complex offers furnished apartments with exclusive amenities. Cloud Tower — is a great choice when buying real estate in Dubai for both young couples and families with children. This project will also be interesting for investment. The main advantages of the complex: ▪ Apartments of various sizes and configurations; ▪ Residences that will be equipped with chic amenities; ▪ The complex is surrounded by major attractions; ▪ Reasonable and affordable payment plan options; ▪ High-speed elevators; ▪ 24 hour security. The unique location of the complex provides high liquidity and guaranteed payback due to high demand. Annual income 10% - 15% Location Features: ▪ 10 minutes to JBR; ▪ 15 minutes to Palma Jumeirah; ▪ 15 minutes to Mall of the Emirates; ▪ 17 minutes to Global Village; ▪ 20 minutes to the Dubai Mall. Plus investing in Cloud Towers: ▪ Return on investment from 6% ▪ Resident visa for a period of 3 to 10 years with the right to renew ▪ Interest-free installment ▪ Commission 0% ▪ High tenant demand If you are interested in the offer, and you want to see the layout of the apartments, write or call us! We will consult in detail on the object!
Residential complex New apartments with views of the sea, marina and large park, in Beach Mansion complex with private beach, Beachfront area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New apartments with views of the sea, marina and large park, in Beach Mansion complex with private beach, Beachfront area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€666,941
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex is 2 tall buildings with large spacious residential units with different layouts: apartments, townhouses, and penthouses with 1-3 bedrooms. The towers have 37 and 20 floors. The residential complex is a part of an exclusive community of 27 luxury residential skyscrapers. Work on this residential community began in January 2018. Convenient payment schedule: 41.7% - 1 prepayment 8.3% - 2 prepayment 8.3% - 20% construction 8.3% - 40% construction 8.3% - 60% completion 8.3% - 100% completion 4.2% - 6 months from completion 4.2% - 12 months from completion 4.2% - 18 months from completion 4.2% - 24 months from completion. Features of the flats Layout options: 1 Bedroom Apartment: bedroom, living room, kitchen, laundry room, bathroom, and balcony. 2 Bedroom Apartment: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, laundry room, kitchen, walk-in closet, balcony, and powder room. Apartment with 3 bedrooms: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room, laundry room, kitchen, walk-in closet, balcony, powder room, and staff room. Facilities and equipment in the house Also, the residential complex has a marina, around-the-clock security, restaurants, cafes, stores, green park. Advantages Interest-free installments until 2027. 0% tax on purchases and sales. Yield up to 18% per year from renting. Opportunity to obtain a resident visa for yourself and family members (the opportunity to open a bank account and stay in the country without leaving for up to 3 years). Location and nearby infrastructure Located between Palm Jumeirah Island and Jumeirah Beach Residence. Close to Dubai Marina and Sheikh Zayed Road. Easy access to popular destinations by car: 15 minutes to Downtown Dubai 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport 25 minutes from EXPO-2021 45 minutes to Maktoum Airport.
Residential complex Skycrest
Residential complex Skycrest
Dubai, UAE
from
€945,368
Area 76–109 m²
2 properties 2
Realting.com
Go