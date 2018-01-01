Picturesque residence Gems estates near a golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE

We offer beautiful three- and four-storey villas with a view of the golf course.
Each villa has a spacious parking, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a gym, a home cinema.
The residence features a golf club, a beach and swimming pools, kids; playgrounds, a petting farm and horse riding, green areas, sports grounds, a supermarket, a medical center, a school.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.Features of the flats
Each house includes 6, 6 or 7 bedrooms with bathrooms and walk-in closets, a games room.Location and nearby infrastructure