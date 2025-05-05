  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New Selene Beach Residences with a lagoon, a swimming pool and parks, Al Seanneeah, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Selene Beach Residences with a lagoon, a swimming pool and parks, Al Seanneeah, Dubai, UAE

Al Hiyar, United Arab Emirates
from
$580,250
14/04/2025
$576,667
13/04/2025
$577,005
12/04/2025
$579,159
11/04/2025
$592,245
10/04/2025
$594,660
09/04/2025
$597,651
08/04/2025
$597,277
06/04/2025
$597,627
05/04/2025
$592,182
04/04/2025
$600,099
03/04/2025
$606,754
02/04/2025
$605,476
01/04/2025
$604,106
30/03/2025
$602,249
29/03/2025
$606,752
28/03/2025
$608,968
27/03/2025
$606,834
26/03/2025
$606,454
25/03/2025
$604,383
24/03/2025
$401,056
;
16
ID: 20947
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2386918
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Abu Dhabi Emirate
  • Region
    Al Ain
  • City
    Al Hiyar

About the complex

Beach Residences on Sobha Siniya Island is a place where pristine nature and luxury merge to create an unrivaled atmosphere of coziness and comfort. Imagine yourself basking in the sun, feeling the warm sand under your feet and diving into the crystal clear azure waters that seem to beckon you into their embrace.

This project offers luxurious fully furnished apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, from the windows of which you can enjoy breathtaking views of the manicured golf course and sparkling sea beach. Here you will find everything you need for a complete vacation: from active water activities to peaceful walks along a secluded beach. Every day here turns into a holiday - enjoy various activities or simply relax surrounded by natural beauty.

A large and beautifully designed 1.7 km long bridge connects the island with the city, providing easy access to the best benefits of civilization, leaving aside the noise of the metropolis. This is an ideal place for both frequent and spontaneous weekend trips. You can easily move between the city and your new home, enjoying the picturesque views along the way.

The community at Sobha Siniya Island is a place where luxury meets relaxation. You will have a unique opportunity to be part of an active life, where friendships are strengthened on the green golf course or during shared weekends by the sea.

Each day will bring you new unforgettable emotions and impressions that will remain in your heart for a lifetime.

Do not miss the opportunity to be part of this incredible place, where each morning begins with the embrace of the sea and the quiet whisper of the wind. Various water sports are available to you: from snorkeling to kitesurfing, which will bring you a supply of adrenaline and new impressions.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Picturesque parks
  • Various types of water sports
  • Swimming pool
  • Children's playground
  • Roof garden
  • Clean beach
Location and nearby infrastructure

Sobha Siniya Island stands as one of UAE’s precious natural gems waiting to be explored. The island seamlessly blends the tranquil sounds and serene views of the Arabian Gulf providing a constant reminder of nature’s untouched beauty. Enjoy seamless connectivity, with major hubs just a short drive away.

  • Marjan Island - 10 minutes
  • Sharjah - 30 minutes
  • Dubai - 50 minutes

Location on the map

Al Hiyar, United Arab Emirates

You are viewing
Other complexes
Realting.com
Go
