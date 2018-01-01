New residence Midtown Mesk with parks and swimming pools close to a metro station, Production City, Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in JVT, known as Seslia Tower by Tiger Group
Amenities & Facilities;
2 Bedroom
3 Bath
Furnished
BUA; 1,123 Sqft
Powder room
Laundry space
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Gym
Swimming pool
Barbeque area
Dining & Retail outlet
Health care centre
Kid’s play area
Leisure & Park
Restaurant & Cafe
Basketball & Tennis court
Beach Volleyball
Beach access
Jogging, Running & Cycling track
Spa & Sauna room
Shopping & Supermarket area
Yoga & Meditation area
Location Nearby;
JBR – 10 mins
Mall of Emirates – 15 mins
Palm Jumeirah – 15 mins
Global Village – 20 mins
Dubai Mall – 20 mins
Burj Al Arab – 20 mins
Al Maktoum International Airport – 25 mins
Dubai International Airport – 35 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Fawad Azizi Residence ‒ a new residential project located in Dubai Healthcare City. Each apartment has a well-thought-out layout, high-quality finishes, excellent modern design and spacious balconies that provide the possibility of a good rest in the open air.
Fawad Azizi Residence residents have amenities such as:
- « smart home »;
- connection of apartments and studios to the central air conditioning system;
- fitness room;
- round-the-clock video surveillance and security;
- barbecue area;
- security;
- pool;
- playground;
- tennis court;
- underground parking;
- treadmill;
- recreation area;
- landscaped garden;
- covered parking;
- greenhouse.
LOCATION:
Fawad Azizi Residence has convenient access to up to two important highways. This makes it easy to get by car to important Dubai attractions and to the industrial areas of the city.
- Clemenceau Medical Center - 10 minutes on foot;
- Latifa Hospital - 5 minutes by car;
- Dubai Mall 10 minutes by car;
- Jadaf MAG Creek Park - 10 minutes on foot;
- Zabeel Park - 10 minutes by car;
- Sports academies Al Wasl Swimming Academy and Al Wasl Table Tennis Academy - 5 minutes by car.
DOUBLE:
Dubai Healthcare City ‒ Dubai, known for its health and medical facilities, as well as easy access to the cultural center and the main attractions of the city. All this makes housing at Dubai Healthcare City an excellent choice for those who want to make a profitable investment.
Deal: Sale
Category: Apartment
Area: La Mer
Additional location: Le Ciel
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 3
View: sea view and burge
Parking: 1
Floor: Middle floor
Furnished: Unfurnished
Balcony: Yes
Availability: Out of Plan