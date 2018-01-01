  1. Realting.com
  New residence Midtown Mesk with parks and swimming pools close to a metro station, Production City, Dubai, UAE

from €360,636

New residence Midtown Mesk with parks and swimming pools close to a metro station, Production City, Dubai, UAE

About the complex

The residence features parks and lawns, kids' playgrounds, lounge areas, a gym and sports courts, swimming pools, jogging paths, a shopping mall, a parking.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 19 minutes
  • International school - 8 minutes
  • Metro station - 6 minutes
  • International airport - 25 minutes
New residence Midtown Mesk with parks and swimming pools close to a metro station, Production City, Dubai, UAE
Other complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Seslia Tower | Prime Location
Apartment building 2BR | Seslia Tower | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€248,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in JVT, known as Seslia Tower by Tiger Group Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Furnished BUA; 1,123 Sqft Powder room Laundry space Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Gym Swimming pool Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlet Health care centre Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Restaurant & Cafe Basketball & Tennis court Beach Volleyball Beach access Jogging, Running & Cycling track Spa & Sauna room Shopping & Supermarket area Yoga & Meditation area Location Nearby; JBR – 10 mins Mall of Emirates – 15 mins Palm Jumeirah – 15 mins Global Village – 20 mins Dubai Mall – 20 mins Burj Al Arab – 20 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 25 mins Dubai International Airport – 35 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284  
Residence
Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€256,215
Apartment with panoramic views of Burj Khalifa, Dubai Creek and Downtown Dubai. Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Fawad Azizi Residence ‒ a new residential project located in Dubai Healthcare City. Each apartment has a well-thought-out layout, high-quality finishes, excellent modern design and spacious balconies that provide the possibility of a good rest in the open air. Fawad Azizi Residence residents have amenities such as: - « smart home »; - connection of apartments and studios to the central air conditioning system; - fitness room; - round-the-clock video surveillance and security; - barbecue area; - security; - pool; - playground; - tennis court; - underground parking; - treadmill; - recreation area; - landscaped garden; - covered parking; - greenhouse. LOCATION: Fawad Azizi Residence has convenient access to up to two important highways. This makes it easy to get by car to important Dubai attractions and to the industrial areas of the city. - Clemenceau Medical Center - 10 minutes on foot; - Latifa Hospital - 5 minutes by car; - Dubai Mall 10 minutes by car; - Jadaf MAG Creek Park - 10 minutes on foot; - Zabeel Park - 10 minutes by car; - Sports academies Al Wasl Swimming Academy and Al Wasl Table Tennis Academy - 5 minutes by car. DOUBLE: Dubai Healthcare City ‒ Dubai, known for its health and medical facilities, as well as easy access to the cultural center and the main attractions of the city. All this makes housing at Dubai Healthcare City an excellent choice for those who want to make a profitable investment. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will consult for free on all objects of Dubai!
Apartment building Le Ciel
Apartment building Le Ciel
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,14M
Deal: Sale Category: Apartment Area: La Mer Additional location: Le Ciel Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 3 View: sea view and burge Parking: 1 Floor: Middle floor  Furnished: Unfurnished  Balcony: Yes Availability: Out of Plan
