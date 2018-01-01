Terra Golf Collection by Taraf

Dubai, UAE

from €887,284

305–354 m² 2

Completion date: 2025

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. Free consultation. Assistance in obtaining resident status. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Expo Valley — a new community that is built surrounded by large-scale entertainment facilities and innovative developments of the Expo City Dubai mini-city. All residences are offered with an open kitchen with an island, a maid's room, double sinks in the bathroom of the main bedroom and with a separate restroom. Depending on the layout, a number of residential units provide dressing rooms, family living rooms on the second floor and separate showers in the bathrooms. Infrastructure: Among the amenities available exclusively to residents of the Expo Valley community: barbecue areas, green lawns, open spaces for training, children's play areas, bicycle and cross-country tracks, gym, open-air cinema, yoga studio, sauna, spa, three club houses with public spaces for relaxation and work, pool, play area with fountains and many others. Location: 10-20 minutes Dubai Investment Park, Al-Maktum International Airport ( DWC ), Jebel Ali Port 25-35 minutes Trump International Golf Club, Palm Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay With convenient access to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Emirates Road and Al Khail Road, Expo Valley residents can easily reach all important Dubai locations. Trump International Golf Club, Jebel Ali Port and Dubai Marina are within a 20-minute drive. In about 25 minutes, you can reach the beaches and promenades of Palm Jumeirah. Key areas of the emirate of Business Bay and Downtown Dubai are half an hour away from the community. Al Maktoum International Airport ( DWC ) takes only a quarter of an hour, while Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) is about 40 minutes from the Expo Valley community. We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. Write or call, answer all your questions!