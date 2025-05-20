  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New complex Athlon Premium Villas with swimming pools, parks and a club, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,84M
;
20
ID: 26219
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2456843
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

    United Arab Emirates
    Dubai

About the complex

Athlon is the first premium residential project in Dubai, where the environment itself inspires to activity, health and full-quality life. It's not just a complex of villas, it's a new philosophy of everyday life, created by Aldar - one of the most reliable and respectable developers in UAE. Located in the green part of Dubailand, Athlon is surrounded by nature and offers the unique combination of luxury, seclusion and activity. There are jogging and bike tracks, park areas and training grounds everywhere to make motion a natural part of your life. 4.6 km of a professional jogging trail, 2.2 km of a family walk trail and 3.7 km of bike tracks are waiting for sports fans. There are workout areas and paddle tennis courts for active leisure time.

Athlon branded club is becoming the key hot spot - the architectural symbol of the project, which includes fitness areas, communication spaces and cozy lounge terraces. Not just amenities, but a thought-out ecosystem, focusing on body and spirit, are waiting for you here: from sports and nutritionists consulting to organic groceries delivery and health-promoting webinars.

Life in Athlon is the perfect comfort and service: cleaning, care of pets, auto service, delivery of goods from local retailers, programs for children and elderly people, masterclasses and family events. Smart control systems, air quality and noise monitoring, digital services and sustainable technologies make your everyday life modern and eco-friendly.

Amenities:

  • outdoor sports and training areas
  • paddle tennis court
  • yoga and meditation areas
  • green parks and walking areas
  • Athlon club with fitness and lounge areas
  • cleaning service
  • care of pets
  • security and video surveillance system

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2028.

Payment plan: 60/40

Features of the flats

Without furniture

Location and nearby infrastructure

Perfectly positioned in Dubailand, Athlon is only 25 minutes from Dubai International Airport and 30 minutes from Jumeirah Beach. Set within one of the largest green spaces in Dubai, the community is surrounded by nature.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Other complexes
Residential complex Apartments in the Hill Views residence with a pool and tennis court near Dubai Hills Mall in Dubai Science Park/Al Barsha South area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the Hill Views residence with a pool and tennis court near Dubai Hills Mall in Dubai Science Park/Al Barsha South area, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$219,731
Hill Views is a residential project in the heart of Dubai Science Park. The complex includes 764 luxury residences. Spacious studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available. The exquisite design meets modern technologies here and creates the atmosphere, which inspires to everyday chal…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Seahaven Tower — new beachfront residence by Sobha with a marina and beaches in Dubai Harbour
Residential complex Seahaven Tower — new beachfront residence by Sobha with a marina and beaches in Dubai Harbour
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,57M
We offer apartments with panoramic views of the city, the ocean and the canal. The residence features an infinity pool, a marina, a shopping mall, beaches, restaurants, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, an outdoor cinema, a barbecue area, concierge service. Completion - December, 2026. Featu…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex Rena Townhouse with a roof-top swimming pool and a direct access to the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Rena Townhouse with a roof-top swimming pool and a direct access to the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,21M
Rena is a premium project by Avenew Development, located in one of the most prospective areas of the emirate - on the artificial Dubai Islands. This is an exclusive residential complex with a direct access to the sea, allowing residents to enjoy beach life literally from the get-go. The proj…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
Show all publications