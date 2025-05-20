Residential complex New complex Athlon Premium Villas with swimming pools, parks and a club, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Athlon is the first premium residential project in Dubai, where the environment itself inspires to activity, health and full-quality life. It's not just a complex of villas, it's a new philosophy of everyday life, created by Aldar - one of the most reliable and respectable developers in UAE. Located in the green part of Dubailand, Athlon is surrounded by nature and offers the unique combination of luxury, seclusion and activity. There are jogging and bike tracks, park areas and training grounds everywhere to make motion a natural part of your life. 4.6 km of a professional jogging trail, 2.2 km of a family walk trail and 3.7 km of bike tracks are waiting for sports fans. There are workout areas and paddle tennis courts for active leisure time.

Athlon branded club is becoming the key hot spot - the architectural symbol of the project, which includes fitness areas, communication spaces and cozy lounge terraces. Not just amenities, but a thought-out ecosystem, focusing on body and spirit, are waiting for you here: from sports and nutritionists consulting to organic groceries delivery and health-promoting webinars.

Life in Athlon is the perfect comfort and service: cleaning, care of pets, auto service, delivery of goods from local retailers, programs for children and elderly people, masterclasses and family events. Smart control systems, air quality and noise monitoring, digital services and sustainable technologies make your everyday life modern and eco-friendly.

Amenities:

outdoor sports and training areas

paddle tennis court

yoga and meditation areas

green parks and walking areas

Athlon club with fitness and lounge areas

cleaning service

care of pets

security and video surveillance system

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2028.

Payment plan: 60/40

Features of the flats

Without furniture

Location and nearby infrastructure

Perfectly positioned in Dubailand, Athlon is only 25 minutes from Dubai International Airport and 30 minutes from Jumeirah Beach. Set within one of the largest green spaces in Dubai, the community is surrounded by nature.