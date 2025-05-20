Residential complex "ISOLANA RESIDENCES" (New Premium Residential Complex in Dubai)

Isolana Residences is a high-rise residential project featuring a ground floor, two podium levels, and eight residential floors. The facade showcases scattered “dancing” balconies, creating a dynamic silhouette that reflects the movement of the wind over the island and green parks. The project offers 1-, 2-, 3-, and 4-bedroom apartments as well as exclusive penthouses.

The interiors are designed with stone and travertine flooring, textured wall panels, and soft wood elements. German kitchen appliances are paired with elegant golden accents in the bathrooms and spacious walk-in closets.

Residents enjoy access to a variety of amenities, including a separate children's pool, indoor daycare, outdoor playground, multipurpose room, club lounge with outdoor seating, padel court, zen garden, indoor fitness area, yoga room, and a cozy sauna.

Thanks to its location on Dubai Islands, key destinations are easily accessible:

Infinity Bridge – 5 min

Waterfront Market – 5 min

Hyatt Regency – 5 min

Nearest Metro Station – 8 min

Dubai Hospital – 8 min

Al Mamzar Beach – 8 min

Deira City Centre – 8 min

Canadian Specialist Hospital – 10 min

Dubai International Airport – 12 min

La Mer Beach – 15 min

Downtown Dubai – 24 min

Dubai Mall – 24 min

Building Configuration: G + 2P + 8

Prices:

From €423K to €2.6M

Handover:

1st Quarter of 2027

Service Charge:

0.36 EUR/м² per year

Furnishing:

Fully Furnished / Semi-Furnished with Kitchen Appliances

NOC:

44.00%

Included:

Parking