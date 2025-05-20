  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex "ISOLANA RESIDENCES" (New Premium Residential Complex in Dubai)

Residential complex "ISOLANA RESIDENCES" (New Premium Residential Complex in Dubai)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$482,089
from
$5,795/m²
;
9
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26171
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Isolana Residences is a high-rise residential project featuring a ground floor, two podium levels, and eight residential floors. The facade showcases scattered “dancing” balconies, creating a dynamic silhouette that reflects the movement of the wind over the island and green parks. The project offers 1-, 2-, 3-, and 4-bedroom apartments as well as exclusive penthouses.

The interiors are designed with stone and travertine flooring, textured wall panels, and soft wood elements. German kitchen appliances are paired with elegant golden accents in the bathrooms and spacious walk-in closets.

Residents enjoy access to a variety of amenities, including a separate children's pool, indoor daycare, outdoor playground, multipurpose room, club lounge with outdoor seating, padel court, zen garden, indoor fitness area, yoga room, and a cozy sauna.

Thanks to its location on Dubai Islands, key destinations are easily accessible:

  • Infinity Bridge – 5 min

  • Waterfront Market – 5 min

  • Hyatt Regency – 5 min

  • Nearest Metro Station – 8 min

  • Dubai Hospital – 8 min

  • Al Mamzar Beach – 8 min

  • Deira City Centre – 8 min

  • Canadian Specialist Hospital – 10 min

  • Dubai International Airport – 12 min

  • La Mer Beach – 15 min

  • Downtown Dubai – 24 min

  • Dubai Mall – 24 min

Building Configuration: G + 2P + 8

 

Prices:
From €423K to €2.6M

Handover:
1st Quarter of 2027

Service Charge:
0.36 EUR/м² per year

Furnishing:
Fully Furnished / Semi-Furnished with Kitchen Appliances

NOC:
44.00%

Included:
Parking

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Seaside Prestige One
Deira, United Arab Emirates
from
$443,413
Apartment building Verdant 6 Reportage
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$130,656
Apartment building The Sapphire by Damac
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$15,35M
Apartment building Volare Vincitore
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$206,055
Residential complex New Al Haseen 3 Residence with a swimming pool and a gym, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$170,171
You are viewing
Residential complex "ISOLANA RESIDENCES" (New Premium Residential Complex in Dubai)
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$482,089
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Apartment building Vista
Apartment building Vista
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$205,479
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
Area 39 m²
1 real estate object 1
Invest in Dubai real estate: record profit and guaranteed security! - No property ownership or rental tax; - Real estate grows in price by 5-7% per year; - Interest-free installments up to 3-5 years; - The best properties at the best prices; - Strong liquidity; - High income of 5-8% with ann…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex EDGE
Residential complex EDGE
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$205,479
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Modern apartment in the EDGE project in Ras Al Khaimah! For life and investment! High rental income - from 10% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! Interest-free installments after handing over the keys! Completion date - Q2 2027 Amenities: ice skating rink, bar, swimming pool, g…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Club Drive A
Residential complex Club Drive A
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$431,202
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 15
Apartments in the Club Drive (A) complex in the greenest area of ​​Dubai! Furnished and equipped kitchen! Installment without interest! High yield - 7-8%! Perfect for living, investing and renting! Infrastructure: infinity pool with a terrace for relaxation and changing cabins, a terrace-lo…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
Show all publications