Residential complex "ISOLANA RESIDENCES" (New Premium Residential Complex in Dubai)

Isolana Residences is a high-rise residential project featuring a ground floor, two podium levels, and eight residential floors. The facade showcases scattered “dancing” balconies, creating a dynamic silhouette that reflects the movement of the wind over the island and green parks. The project offers 1-, 2-, 3-, and 4-bedroom apartments as well as exclusive penthouses.
The interiors are designed with stone and travertine flooring, textured wall panels, and soft wood elements. German kitchen appliances are paired with elegant golden accents in the bathrooms and spacious walk-in closets.
Residents enjoy access to a variety of amenities, including a separate children's pool, indoor daycare, outdoor playground, multipurpose room, club lounge with outdoor seating, padel court, zen garden, indoor fitness area, yoga room, and a cozy sauna.
Thanks to its location on Dubai Islands, key destinations are easily accessible:
Infinity Bridge – 5 min
Waterfront Market – 5 min
Hyatt Regency – 5 min
Nearest Metro Station – 8 min
Dubai Hospital – 8 min
Al Mamzar Beach – 8 min
Deira City Centre – 8 min
Canadian Specialist Hospital – 10 min
Dubai International Airport – 12 min
La Mer Beach – 15 min
Downtown Dubai – 24 min
Dubai Mall – 24 min
Building Configuration: G + 2P + 8
Prices:
From €423K to €2.6M
Handover:
1st Quarter of 2027
Service Charge:
0.36 EUR/м² per year
Furnishing:
Fully Furnished / Semi-Furnished with Kitchen Appliances
NOC:
44.00%
Included:
Parking