New complex of villas with swimming pools and spa areas, Utopia, Damac Hills, UAE

We offer apartments with terraces.
The residence features swimming pools, fitness centers, jogging anf bike paths, a green area, a kids' playground, a green area, around-the-clock security.
Completion - May, 2025.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near Burj Al Arab.
Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
Dubai Marina - 10 minutes
Airport - 25 minutes
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing studio, located in JVT, known as Seslia Tower by Tiger Group
Key Highlights;
Premium homes furnished with luxury equipment
Creative designs & decor in innovative style
Connected to prominent locations of the city
Amenities & Facilities;
Studio
1 Bath
Furnished
BUA; 450 Sqft
Laundry space
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Gym
Swimming pool
Barbeque area
Dining & Retail outlet
Health care centre
Kid’s play area
Leisure & Park
Restaurant & Cafe
Basketball & Tennis court
Beach Volleyball
Beach access
Jogging, Running & Cycling track
Spa & Sauna room
Shopping & Supermarket area
Yoga & Meditation area
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284