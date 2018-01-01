  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. New complex of villas with swimming pools and spa areas, Utopia, Damac Hills, UAE

New complex of villas with swimming pools and spa areas, Utopia, Damac Hills, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€6,27M
;
14
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer villas with infinity pools and water features, cinemas, gyms and spa area.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Polo and equestrian club – 10 minutes
  • Autodrome - 12 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 24 minutes
  • International airport - 28 minutes
  • Nearest school - 5 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex Riviera III with green areas and sports grounds close to the downtown, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€598,455
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a high-rise residence Nobles Towers, close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€615,726
Residential complex New high-rise complex of apartments with private swimming pools and panoramic views Vela Viento, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€5,65M
Residential complex DAMAC Towers by Paramount Hotels & Resorts complex with city views, in the popular tourist area, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€285,000
Apartment building 3BR | Lamtara | Madinat Jumeirah
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,27M
You are viewing
New complex of villas with swimming pools and spa areas, Utopia, Damac Hills, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€6,27M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence Jadeel with swimming pools close to Dubai Marina, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Jadeel with swimming pools close to Dubai Marina, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,68M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with terraces. The residence features swimming pools, fitness centers, jogging anf bike paths, a green area, a kids' playground, a green area, around-the-clock security. Completion - May, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near Burj Al Arab. Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes Dubai Marina - 10 minutes Airport - 25 minutes
Apartment building Bugatti Residence
Apartment building Bugatti Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€4,74M
Completion date: 2026
Bugatti Residence | Spacious | Luxury Apartment Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Description Starting price: 19,000,000 AED plan: 20% down payment 5% monthly for 3 years.
Apartment building Studio | Seslia Tower | JVT
Apartment building Studio | Seslia Tower | JVT
Dubai, UAE
from
€147,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing studio, located in JVT, known as Seslia Tower by Tiger Group Key Highlights; Premium homes furnished with luxury equipment Creative designs & decor in innovative style Connected to prominent locations of the city Amenities & Facilities; Studio 1 Bath Furnished BUA; 450 Sqft Laundry space Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Gym Swimming pool Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlet Health care centre Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Restaurant & Cafe Basketball & Tennis court Beach Volleyball Beach access Jogging, Running & Cycling track Spa & Sauna room Shopping & Supermarket area Yoga & Meditation area For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Realting.com
Go