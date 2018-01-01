Complex of furnished apartments Altai Tower with a swimming pool and a gym, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €456,592

61–121 m² 2

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. The Pad - a new residential complex, tilted at an angle of 6.5 degrees and surrounded by LED lighting, chic and sophisticated Pad is the pinnacle of super-glamorous life in an apartment building, the brightest building on the bay, towering over Burj Khalifa and the sea. In the afternoon, the unique facade shines and overflows, reflecting the etheric mixture of the sea, the sun and the sky. At night, this impressive exterior shimmers from hot to cool, from bright disco to dark secrets and the charm of desert stars. Infrastructure: - private pool; - fully equipped gym; - garden; - underground parking; - security. Location: - 6 minutes from Dubai Mall; - 8 minutes from the center of Dubai; airport; - 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport; We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!