Complex of furnished apartments Altai Tower with a swimming pool and a gym, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in La Sirene, Port De La Mer, Dubai.
La Sirene by Meraas is a sub-community of Port de La Mer that gives its residents many benefits to avail & enjoy.
Benefits of Port De La Mer;
+190 Berth Marina & Yacht Club
Beach Access
Private landscaped terraces
Seaside & Marina Promenade
5-Star Hospitality experience
Magnificent swimming pool
Amenities & Facilities;
3 Bedroom
4 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 2,229 Sqft
Maid room
Walk-in-closet
Powder room
Laundry area
Balcony / Terrace
24/7 Security
CCTV
Barbeque area
Swimming pool
Gym
Fitness centre
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception
Beach access
Beach volleyball
Mosque
Water activity
Marina & Yacht
Shopping & Supermarket
Restaurant & Cafe
Services
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
We offer spacious flats, lofts, penthouses, and also two- and three-level apartments.
Some apartments have private gardens and terraces with a jacuzzi.
The penthouses have spacious terraces with a view of Palm Jumeirah and the yacht marina.
The three-level apartments have private elevators, roof-top terraces and swimming pools.
The residence features a gym and a jogging track, a swimming pool 17 x 6 m, around-the-clock concierge service, video surveillance, a parking, a kids; playground and a pool.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Bosh appliances (stove, fridge, dishwasher and washing machine)
Double glazing
Aluminium windows and doors
Air conditioning
Central gas system in the kitchen
Granite kitchen countertop
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in front of Media City, near public transport stops and metro stations.
Marina Mall - 5 minutes
Palm Jumeirah - 10 minutes
Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
Dubai International Airport - 25 minutes
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction.
The Pad - a new residential complex, tilted at an angle of 6.5 degrees and surrounded by LED lighting, chic and sophisticated Pad is the pinnacle of super-glamorous life in an apartment building, the brightest building on the bay, towering over Burj Khalifa and the sea. In the afternoon, the unique facade shines and overflows, reflecting the etheric mixture of the sea, the sun and the sky. At night, this impressive exterior shimmers from hot to cool, from bright disco to dark secrets and the charm of desert stars.
Infrastructure:
- private pool;
- fully equipped gym;
- garden;
- underground parking;
- security.
Location:
- 6 minutes from Dubai Mall;
- 8 minutes from the center of Dubai;
airport;
- 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport;
We will provide you with:
- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;
- Guaranteeing annual investment income;
- Interest-free installment for 7 years;
- Free legal support;
- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment;
- We will show personally the object in Dubai or online;
Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today.
With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!