Complex of furnished apartments Altai Tower with a swimming pool and a gym, JVT, Dubai, UAE

About the complex

The residence features a four-level parking, a swimming pool, a gym, a kids' playground, a barbecue area.

Completion - April, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Jumeirah Beach - 13 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 17 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 19 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 23 minutes
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building 1BR | Hadley Heights | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€249,000
Apartment building Damac Bay by Cavalli
Dubai, UAE
from
€829,026
Residential complex Prestigious complex of townhouses May close to the city center, Arabian Ranches III, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€627,174
Residential complex Modern residence Onyx with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€424,045
Residential complex New high-rise residence Seahaven Tower B with a swimming pool and a health center, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€799,260
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Other complexes
Apartment building 3BR | La Sirene | Meraas
Apartment building 3BR | La Sirene | Meraas
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,81M
Completion date: 2024
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in La Sirene, Port De La Mer, Dubai. La Sirene by Meraas is a sub-community of Port de La Mer that gives its residents many benefits to avail & enjoy. Benefits of Port De La Mer; +190 Berth Marina & Yacht Club Beach Access Private landscaped terraces Seaside & Marina Promenade 5-Star Hospitality experience Magnificent swimming pool Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 2,229 Sqft Maid room Walk-in-closet Powder room Laundry area Balcony / Terrace 24/7 Security CCTV Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Fitness centre Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception Beach access Beach volleyball Mosque Water activity Marina & Yacht Shopping & Supermarket Restaurant & Cafe Services For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284  
Residential complex Modern high-rise residence Marina Arcade with swimming pools and concierge service in the prestigious area of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern high-rise residence Marina Arcade with swimming pools and concierge service in the prestigious area of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€3,39M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious flats, lofts, penthouses, and also two- and three-level apartments. Some apartments have private gardens and terraces with a jacuzzi. The penthouses have spacious terraces with a view of Palm Jumeirah and the yacht marina. The three-level apartments have private elevators, roof-top terraces and swimming pools. The residence features a gym and a jogging track, a swimming pool 17 x 6 m, around-the-clock concierge service, video surveillance, a parking, a kids; playground and a pool. Facilities and equipment in the house Bosh appliances (stove, fridge, dishwasher and washing machine) Double glazing Aluminium windows and doors Air conditioning Central gas system in the kitchen Granite kitchen countertop Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in front of Media City, near public transport stops and metro stations. Marina Mall - 5 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 10 minutes Dubai Mall - 20 minutes Dubai International Airport - 25 minutes
Residential complex Pad
Residential complex Pad
Dubai, UAE
from
€456,592
Area 61–121 m²
2 properties 2
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. The Pad - a new residential complex, tilted at an angle of 6.5 degrees and surrounded by LED lighting, chic and sophisticated Pad is the pinnacle of super-glamorous life in an apartment building, the brightest building on the bay, towering over Burj Khalifa and the sea. In the afternoon, the unique facade shines and overflows, reflecting the etheric mixture of the sea, the sun and the sky. At night, this impressive exterior shimmers from hot to cool, from bright disco to dark secrets and the charm of desert stars. Infrastructure: - private pool; - fully equipped gym; - garden; - underground parking; - security. Location: - 6 minutes from Dubai Mall; - 8 minutes from the center of Dubai; airport; - 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport; We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
